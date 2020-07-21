Schechter adds Alfredo Risi as Chief Operating Officer / Integrator

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter, an independent investment advisory, private capital, and advanced life insurance firm, has announced the addition of Alfredo Risi as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Integrator.

Mr. Risi, a seasoned financial services executive with over 18 years of experience, previously held positions with HighTower Advisors, Deutsche Bank, and Merrill Lynch. He also served as COO of a New York-based Registered Investment Advisory firm.

As COO and Integrator at Schechter, Risi's primary responsibility is to manage the firm's organic and inorganic growth. Risi brings extensive business experience and insights to ensure proper technology and processes are in place to provide a superior client experience, and that teammates have the necessary tools to excel in a growth environment.

"Alfredo's background in strategy, operations and investment banking in the RIA space, provides the perfect experience set to ensure we manage our growth in the right way," says Marc Schechter, Senior Managing Director.

"More important than his knowledge and intellect, Alfredo's a great person who will always do the right thing for our clients and teammates. We're fortunate he's joining us," Marc Schechter added.

"Alfredo's experience working across multiple sectors of the financial services industry will be a valuable resource," said Aaron Hodari, Managing Director. "His RIA industry knowledge provides Schechter with an internal resource to continuously improve the client experience, operational efficiencies, and act as a catalyst towards our organic and acquisition growth plans."

Risi is originally from Peru where he attended the Universidad of Lima and received a degree in Economics. He obtained his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He maintains a tri-citizenship with the U.S., Peru, and Italy (EU).

Schechter is a multi-generational financial services firm that provides investment advisory, private capital, and advanced life insurance services and products to a select group of high net worth clients and their families around the world. Founded in 1939, the Schechter name is recognized for delivering high-value, high-end solutions to its clients and business partners. The firm has experienced significant growth, positioning itself as a significant participant in the financial advisory market. Schechter continues to expand in the wealth management sector and is pursuing acquisitions and recruiting of advisory practices that are aligned culturally. The depth and breadth of knowledge of the Schechter team provides an ideal platform for a comprehensive client value proposition. Furthermore, with a state-of-the-art middle and back office, which includes attorneys, analysts, operations, underwriting and service teams, and marketing, Schechter can support the high-level needs of the most sophisticated advisors.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory & financial services firm. For 80 over years, our multi-disciplined team consisting of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners and CIMA® consultants have been quietly advising wealthy families and strategic partners on financial matters including institutional quality investment advisory services, private capital, alternative investments, advanced life insurance planning, income & estate taxes, business succession, and charitable planning.

SOURCE Schechter