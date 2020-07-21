Schechter Adds Investment Associate & Senior Insurance Analyst

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter, an independent investment advisory, private capital, and life insurance firm, has announced the addition of Max Hunt, Investment Associate, and Kevin Giganti, Senior Insurance Analyst.

Mr. Hunt spent the previous six years in New York City as a research analyst and portfolio manager at Millennium Management and Neuberger Berman. Prior to that, he worked in Chicago at Harris Associates providing research for the Oakmark Funds. In his role at Schechter, Max focuses on investment research, financial advisory, and special projects in all areas of the business. He is a graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in finance and insurance & risk management.

Mr. Giganti spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta before relocating to Michigan to join Schechter. For the previous three years, he served as Director of Case Design & Marketing for Advisor Solutions. Prior to that, Kevin was a Case Designer at AIM Systems providing support for institutional sales partners. At Schechter, Kevin performs research in the life insurance market, specifically concerning advanced planning strategies. Kevin is a graduate of Kennesaw State University with a focus on political science in legal studies.

At a time of economic uncertainty, Schechter continues to see internal growth. Hunt and Giganti are two of ten new hires to the 60-person firm since March, which includes the recent addition of Chief Operating Officer Alfredo Risi, formally of HighTower Advisors and Deutsche Bank. Teammates have been added to nearly every internal department, almost all to newly created positions, and there are still seats to be filled.

"We are ecstatic about the unique value and individual expertise each of our new teammates brings," says Marc Schechter, Senior Managing Director. "The proliferation we are experiencing internally is directly tied to the growth we are seeing across our three business divisions and to meet the needs of our ever-increasing number of strategic relationships."

In addition to a flurry of new hires, Schechter is seeking to add like-minded financial professionals who value independence and can benefit from an infrastructure wholly unique to the RIA landscape. Founded in 1939, Schechter's deep expertise in investment advisory, alternative investments, private capital, advanced life insurance, and tax & estate planning, along with an experienced back office, which includes attorneys, analysts, operations, underwriting & service teams, and marketing, provides an environment for complex advisors to deliver a full-service client experience.

"Our core purpose is to create raving fans and lifelong relationships," adds Marc Schechter. "We've built something that is equal parts unique and valuable to high-net-worth advisors and their clients – our mission is simply to continue sharing it."

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory & financial services firm. For 80 over years, our multi-disciplined team consisting of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners and CIMA® consultants have been quietly advising wealthy families and strategic partners on financial matters including institutional quality investment advisory services, private capital, alternative investments, advanced life insurance planning, income & estate taxes, business succession, and charitable planning.

