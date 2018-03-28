Schechter Adds Ray Gunn as President

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter, an investment advisory, private capital and life insurance firm, has announced the addition of Ray Gunn as the firm's President.

Gunn, a seasoned Chief Executive and Financial Officer with over 30 years of executive experience leading public and private companies, is an expert in re-positioning and streamlining operations, with strengths in new product development and market-entry strategy and execution.

Ray Gunn, President of Schechter in Birmingham, MI

As President of Schechter, Gunn's primary responsibility is to prepare the firm for meaningful growth, through organic means and acquisitions. He brings extensive business experience and insights to ensure the proper technology and processes are in place to provide a superior client experience, and that teammates have the necessary tools to excel in a growth environment. Prior to Schechter, Gunn was a full-time Consultant working independently with many companies directly and through his associations with Anchor Resource Management and Van Conway & Partners.

"Ray joins Schechter during an exciting period," says Marc Schechter, Senior Managing Director & Principal. "With our private capital division gaining momentum, the continued acquisition of new clients, and the need to fill new positions within the firm, we're confident Ray's experience will be a strong asset moving forward."

Gunn is a CPA and received his management degree at Oakland University, where he also played collegiate basketball. Gunn is married with three adult children and lives in Washington, Michigan.

More on Ray Gunn:

Gunn co-founded and was managing partner of Wingspan Capital Partners in Birmingham. Gunn developed Wingspan as a division of a family office. In four years, they made five acquisitions and six minority investments. Gunn personally acquired and ran MexAmerica Foods out of the portfolio in 2010 and sold it in 2016.

Prior to Wingspan, Gunn was president and CEO of Clarity Technologies one of Michigan's fastest growing Tech Companies, earning "2004 Tech Co of the Year" award in Michigan. Gunn led the $23 million milestone fund raising efforts and guided the team and business development, growth and sale of the business at 18x revenue to CSR in Cambridge, England, who retained all 35 employees in Auburn Hills, MI.

Gunn was EVP and CFO of Somanetics Corporation. He joined SMTS as a venture-backed company, raised $52 million in nine separate transactions, developed the team that guided SMTS through the IPO/FDA processes. SMTS was sold in 2010 for $329 million.

Gunn was a financial manager with Pulte Homes and practiced as a CPA with Deloitte.

Gunn is vice chairman of the Board of Visitors for OU's School of Business; he is on the Board of Directors of Main Street Bank chairing the Audit Committee; he is on the Board of DailyFuel.com; he co-founded, was on the Board and chair of the Audit Committee of the predecessor to Talmer B&T. He's on the leadership team of Orchard Ridge Church and chairs its building committee. Gunn sits on the Boards of several family run private businesses and recently joined the Board of Directors of Central Michigan University Research Corporation.

In 2017, Gunn was nominated to Oakland University's list of Prominent Alumni and in 2006, Gunn was recognized as a Leader & Innovator by Lawrence Tech University & Grant Thornton. In 1992, Gunn was recognized as an influential business leader in Crain's 40 under 40.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory and financial services firm. For 79 years, our multi-disciplined team consisting of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners and CIMA® consultants have been quietly advising wealthy families on financial matters including: Institutional quality investment advisory services, private capital and alternative investments, advanced life insurance planning, income and estate taxes, business succession and charitable planning.

