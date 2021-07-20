Schechter Investment Advisors Adds Colorado Investment Professional Ann-Marie Sandquist as a Senior Advisor

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter Investment Advisors, an independent registered investment advisor, has announced the addition of Ann-Marie Sandquist as a senior advisor.

Sandquist is an accomplished financial professional, with more than 24 years of experience working with high-net-worth families and individuals. At Schechter, Sandquist will continue to work with these clients, providing them holistic wealth planning and investment management services tailored to their unique financial goals.

"We are thrilled to attract an advisor of Ann-Marie's caliber who shares Schechter's core values in placing Clients First and providing a Wow Experience," said Aaron Hodari, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director. "Ann-Marie's addition expands Schechter's nationwide reach to the Colorado region, and provides a welcomed female perspective among our advisor ranks."

"The addition of Ann-Marie is a testament to Schechter's capacity to attract experienced professional advisors nationwide," said Marc Schechter, Chief Executive Officer. "Our ability to provide a unique platform for advisors allows us to be highly selective in our growth path."

"My objective was to join a firm with values aligned with mine – take care of your clients as you would care for your own family, creativity, innovation and hard work," said Sandquist. "Many firms tout their unique platform and investments; Schechter actually delivers them – whether it is through advanced estate planning, financial planning, private capital investments, higher income opportunities, tax-efficient strategies, or all of them combined to holistically address the needs of our family clients."

Previously, Sandquist held investment advisor roles with Lido Advisors and Charles Schwab. Sandquist lives in Silverthorne, Colorado, where she also serves as the town's Mayor.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation company offering comprehensive insurance and wealth management solutions to high-net worth individuals. For over 80 years, we have been quietly advising wealthy families on financial matters including institutional quality investments, private capital, financial & estate planning, income, business succession, charitable planning, and advanced life insurance designs. Our multi-disciplined team consists of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLTCs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CIMA participants®, CFP® practitioners, and CFA® charterholders.

Insurance products offered through Schechter are issued by various third-party carriers. Investment advisory services are offered through affiliate SEC registered investment advisers Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC and Schechter Private Capital. Securities offered & sold by Schechter employees who are registered representatives ("RRs") of third-party broker dealer Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

