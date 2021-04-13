Schechter Investment Advisors Adds Joseph Drozd as a Senior Investment Advisor

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter Investment Advisors ("SIA"), an independent registered investment advisor firm, has announced the addition of Joseph Drozd, Jr., CFA® as a senior investment advisor. This is the fourth high-level hire for SIA since Q4 2020.

Drozd is an accomplished and entrepreneurial portfolio manager and family office professional with over 12 years of experience in the investment space. He has a successful track record in deploying capital into private companies, real estate, hedge funds, and alternative investments. At Schechter, Drozd will provide investment advice to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and families as well as sourcing investment opportunities.

"Joe's deep passion and knowledge of the alternative investment space is a perfect fit for us. We believe a having thorough understanding of and access to alternatives is a critical differentiator in today's investment advisory landscape," said Marc Schechter, senior managing partner at Schechter. "Our clients will benefit immensely from Joe's unique private market insights and approach in building portfolios."

Drozd was the director of strategic initiatives and investor relations at Delta Capital Partners where he worked on strategic planning and enhancement of investment processes. Previously, Drozd was the director of strategy and marketing with Ziegler Capital Management, and prior to that, spent over six years as a portfolio manager and director of research at Matrix Capital Advisors, a prominent multi-family office focused on alternative investments. Drozd began his career researching hedge funds and private equity managers with Mercer Investments.

A born and raised Chicago native, Drozd earned a B.A. in Economics & Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and was an Evans Scholar recipient. Drozd has also earned a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder designation.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory firm. For over 80 years, we have been quietly advising wealthy families on financial matters including institutional quality investments, private capital, financial planning, income, and estate taxes, business succession, charitable planning, and advanced life insurance design. Our multi-disciplined team consists of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLTCs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CIMA participants®, CFP® practitioners, and CFA® charterholders.

