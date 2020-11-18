Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P. Partner Honored with Alumnus Award by the Friar Society

"Arthur never hesitates to step up to advocate for the underdog and to lend his personal reputation, friendship, and significant financial aid to raise up those who struggle with poverty, marginalization, and discrimination."

"Arthur campaigns to inspire others to embrace the duty of rescuing the oppressed, which means assisting victims of cruelty, discrimination, social injustice, and inequality of opportunity."

These excerpts only scratch the surface of Arthur's commitment to enhancing the world around him. Mr. Schechter is incredibly honored to have been selected for this award.

"I am deeply appreciative of the amazing recognition that has been given me. The Friar Society has been an important part of my life for more than 6 decades. There have been amazing changes in social attitudes and the recognition of human rights during that time. This work continues, and I am proud to know that the values of the Friar Society have changed with society."

About Arthur L. Schechter

Arthur L. Schechter began practicing law in 1964. At that time, major law firms would not even interview a Jewish application. Today, Mr. Schechter services as Senior Counsel and litigator for personal and maritime injury cases. Over the years, Arthur has received numerous awards including the highest civilian award given by the U.S. Coast Guard. He has also been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer; an honor only given to 5% of Texas attorneys.

About Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P.

Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P. was founded in 1992 as the continuation of a firm that has focused on representing injured individuals since 1964. Today they have over 100 years of combined experience and have achieved more than $720 million for injury victims.

