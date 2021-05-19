Schedule Engine Partners With Rheem® and Ruud® to Deliver Seamless Online Booking Experience

LANCASTER, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schedule Engine, the leading provider in online booking for home services, announces a partnership with global water heating and HVAC manufacturers Rheem and Ruud. The relationship will offer a seamless experience when booking a service with a Pro Partner for maintenance, repairs or installations.

Schedule Engine's enterprise solution delivers a seamless online booking experience to boost conversion and maintain better control over Rheem's and Ruud's brand, network, and service experience.

The new online booking tool will provide the Pro Partner service network with highly qualified leads through an easy-to-manage dashboard. Additionally, homeowners can include photos or videos to provide a detailed view to enable Pro Partners to deliver quicker and more accurate solutions.

"Our partnership with Schedule Engine reinforces our commitment to continuously improve our consumer experience, add value to our Pro Partner service network and uphold the highest brand standards," said Randy Roberts, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Rheem. "Streamlining the online booking process and enhancing efficiency offer great advantages to every link in the chain, from manufacturers to distributors to contractors and homeowners."

As part of Rheem and Ruud's new online booking solution, consumers also have access to 24/7 live chat booking. Schedule Engine trained agents representing Rheem and Ruud will be facilitating all chat conversations to qualify the lead and capture appointment requests, efficiently connecting consumers with a Pro Partner in their service area.

"Rheem and Ruud have been leaders in the water heating and HVAC industry for decades; therefore, we're grateful that they recognize the value Schedule Engine offers," said Guillaume Payen, Head of Business Development at Schedule Engine. "We're proud to help them elevate their online booking experience to boost conversion and maintain better control over their brand, network, and service experience. We're looking forward to a long and successful partnership."

About Schedule Engine

Schedule Engine streamlines your booking process and allows you to capture every opportunity while providing a consistent customer experience that's true to your brand. From online booking software to live expert support, Schedule Engine ensures your customers receive a convenient, personalized experience. Designed to complement your existing field services management system, Schedule Engine can be quickly implemented without any internal training or process changes. For more information, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem® innovates new ways to deliver precise temperatures while saving energy, water and supporting a more sustainable future. Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 50 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHota™, Sure Comfort and Russell by Rheem as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

