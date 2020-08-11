Schedule Now Live for EnerCom's Virtual The Oil & Gas Conference® August 17-19, 2020

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. is pleased to announce the schedule for its 25th annual The Oil & Gas Conference. The event will take place August 17th to the 19th, 2020, virtually. Attendees interested in the energy industry are encouraged to participate from anywhere. The schedule of presentations as of August 11, 2020 is as follows:

Monday, August 17, 2020 (all times are shown in MST)

COMPANIES AVAILABLE FOR ONLY 1X1 MEETINGS – Apache (APA), Bonanza Creek (BCEI) & ENI (ENI)

Virtual Presentations -

7:00 AM - 7:25 AM EnerCom, Inc.

7:25 AM - 8:05 AM Enverus - Bernadette Johnson

8:05 AM - 8:45 AM Comstock Resources (CRK)

8:45 AM - 9:25 AM GeoPark (GPRK)

9:25 AM - 10:05 AM Spartan Delta Corp (SDE.V)

10:05 AM - 10:45 AM SM Energy (SM)

10:45 AM - 11:25 AM Noble Royalties

11:25 AM - 12:30 PM Keynote ESG Panel

12:30 PM - 1:10 PM Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)

1:10 PM - 1:50 PM Baytex Energy Corporation (BTE, BTE.TO)

1:50 PM - 2:30 PM Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

Energy Innovation Capital Accelerator Track -

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM Ajax Analytics

2:45 PM - 3:00 PM SCFCan, Inc

3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Ubiterra

3:15 PM - 3:30 PM ResFrac Corporation

3:30 PM - 3:45 PM Locus Bio-Energy

3:45 PM - 4:00 PM Data Gumbo

4:00 PM - 4:15 PM Cleargistix, LLC

4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Canadian Montney Panel – Permian of the North! (VII.TO, PIPE.TO, AAV.TO & NVA.TO)

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Virtual Presentations -

7:00 AM - 7:25 AM Energy Innovation Capital Accelerator Group Q&A

7:25 AM - 8:05 AM Infrastructure Networks Inc. (INET)

8:05 AM - 8:45 AM Energy Tracker Conference Edition (Haynes and Boone, Aegis and EnerCom)

8:45 AM - 9:25 AM Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

9:25 AM - 10:05 AM Seven Generations Energy, Ltd (VII.TO)

10:05 AM - 10:45 AM NuVista Energy, Ltd (NVA.TO)

10:45 AM - 11:25 AM BTU Analytics

11:25 AM - 12:30 PM Keynote Midstream Panel - Steel Reef, Vaquero Midstream, Taproot Energy Partners

12:30 PM - 1:10 PM Sundance Energy (SNDE)

1:10 PM - 1:50 PM Tamarack Valley Energy, Ltd (TVE.TO)

1:50 PM - 2:30 PM U.S. Energy (USEG)

2:30 PM - 3:10 PM Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)

3:10 PM - 3:50 PM Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO)

3:50 PM - 4:30 PM Canacol Energy (CNE.TO)

4:30 PM - 5:00 PM MKM Partners - John Gerdes-

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Virtual Presentations -

7:00 AM - 7:25 AM DCP Midstream (DCP)

7:25 AM - 8:05 AM Ring Energy (REI)

8:05 AM - 8:45 AM NOW Inc. (DNOW)

8:45 AM - 9:25 AM Rystad Energy

9:25 AM - 10:05 AM Barclays – J. David Anderson, CFA

10:05 AM - 10:45 AM Cimarex Energy (XEC)

10:45 AM - 11:25 AM Avant Natural Resources

11:25 AM - 12:30 PM Keynote Government & Politics Panel - Kathleen Sgamma, Elizabeth Ames Coleman, Christopher R. Hill

12:30 PM - 1:10 PM Core Laboratories (CLB)

1:10 PM - 1:50 PM PetroTal (TAL.V)

1:50 PM - 2:30 PM Port of Corpus Christi

2:30 PM - 3:10 PM Pipestone Energy Corp (PIPE.V)

3:10 PM - 3:50 PM The Environmental Partnership

3:50 PM - 4:30 PM Project Canary

For up-to-the-minute updates of presenters and the schedule of the event, visit www.theoilandgasconference.com

Health and Safety: EnerCom remains focused on the health and safety of our attendees, presenters, sponsors and staff. As such, this year's conference will be held primarily in a digital format which will ensure the safety of everyone involved in the event.



Conference Details: The Oil & Gas Conference® 25 offers investment professionals the opportunity to listen to senior management teams in the oil and gas industry present operational and financial strategies and to gain exposure to important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry.



Public and Private Company Presenters: The 2020 edition of EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® will feature public and private oil and gas companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada. A list of presenting companies will be provided on the conference website at a future date and updated periodically.



Additional Speakers: Global energy industry leaders, economists, market strategists, government officials and other energy experts will provide their insights on global commodities markets, ESG policy and reporting, exports of crude oil and natural gas, frac sand supply and logistics, and capital sources for energy development.



Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, energy research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather for the conference.



One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Traditionally, EnerCom arranged and managed more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests. Registered buy- and sell-side attendees will be able to schedule meetings with presenting management teams in-person and online as appropriate.



How to Register: Investment professionals and oil and gas companies can register for the event through the conference website.



EnerCom History and Sponsors: EnerCom ( Ener gy Com munications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996 with this goal in mind.



Global sponsors of EnerCom's conferences are Netherland, Sewell & Associates; and Moss Adams, LLP. Additional sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 25 include Enverus; CAC Specialty; Haynes and Boone, LLP; PNC; and Bank of America.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Since 1994 EnerCom, Inc. has developed into a nationally recognized management consultancy advising oil and gas industry clients on corporate strategy, asset valuations, investor relations, media relations, external communications and visual communications design.



EnerCom produces and publishes numerous data products and external communications tools for public energy companies and oil and gas investors including:

ESG consulting and reporting

peer group company valuations that are specific to the oil and gas industry;

corporate annual reports, oil and gas company websites, custom stratigraphic and subsurface illustrations;

company investor presentations; and

Oil & Gas 360® - an online daily industry news portal.

Headquartered in Denver, with senior consultants in Texas, EnerCom uses the team approach for delivering its wide range of services to public and private companies, large and small, operating in the global exploration and production, OilService, capital markets, and associated advanced-technology industries. EnerCom's professionals have more than 170 years of industry and business experience and a proven track record of success.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834.

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.



Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com



For more information about NSAI, call C.H. (Scott) Rees, Chief Executive Officer, at 214-969-5401 or send an email to [email protected].

About Moss Adams LLP

Moss Adams is a fully integrated professional services firm dedicated to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting prosperity.

With more than 3,200 professionals and staff across more than 25 locations in the West and beyond, we work with many of the world's most innovative companies and leaders. Our strength in the middle market enables us to advise clients at all intervals of development—from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition.

For more information, please contact Joe Blice, Partner, National Practice Leader, Oil & Gas, CPA.

[email protected], 972.687.7818.

Moss Adams LLP provides details at mossadams.com/industries/oil-and-gas

About Enverus



In 1999, Enverus was founded as Drillinginfo, a groundbreaking provider of reliable oil & gas data, when the industry was on the brink of a digital revolution—a revolution that we would eventually fuel. Over the years, we grew exponentially through product innovation, market expansion, and acquisitions. Today, we are the energy industry's leading data, insights, and software company, helping customers outpace their competition and influence their respective industries.



For more information, visit https://www.enverus.com

About CAC Specialty



CAC Specialty is an employee owned risk solutions company of seasoned and proactive industry leaders, operating as a nimble and collaborative partner who puts you and your business first. With a knowledge-driven approach informed by industry data and decades of honed instinct, CAC brings an innovative vision to insurance broking and merchant banking by providing solutions to solve your risk challenges – from the simple to the previously unsolvable. Backed by a $40B AUM asset manager and not constrained by traditional risk transfer thinking, CAC can expand the range of risk transfer through access to private debt and alternative pools of risk capital.



Read CAC's most recent insights here, and for more information contact Brad Elliott, Senior Vice President and Team Lead.

About Haynes and Boone



Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy focused corporate law firm that provides a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen has been helping operators, lenders and private equity firms complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. With more than 575 lawyers in offices in Texas, New York, California, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City and Shanghai, Haynes and Boone is ranked among the nation's most recommended law firms by general counsel for client service according to BTI Consulting Group's "Most Recommended Law Firms 2019" report.



For more information, please visit www.haynesboone.com.



About PNC

For more than 160 years, we have been committed to providing our clients with great service and powerful financial expertise to help them meet their financial goals. We are proud of our longstanding history of supporting not only our customers but also our communities, employees and shareholders.



For more information, please visit www.pnc.com.

Bank of America



Whether expanding a local business in the US, raising capital in Singapore or hedging currencies in Frankfurt, Bank of America Merrill Lynch understands the challenges our clients face in the US and around the world. We use the full resources of our company to help them achieve their goals. Our solutions span the complete range of advisory, capital raising, banking, treasury, as well as liquidity, sales and trading, and research capabilities.



Our Global Banking & Markets division serves mid- to large-sized companies, corporations and institutions. It comprises Business Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Global Corporate & Investment Banking and Global Markets. Aligned with these client-facing groups are Global Capital Markets, Global Research, Global Transaction Services and Wholesale Credit.



For more information, please visit www.bankofamerica.com.

Preng & Associates

Preng & Associates is the world's leading executive search firm totally dedicated to the energy industry. Over our 40 years, we have assisted more than 750 management teams and boards in 75 countries and conducted over 3,700 engagements. Our mission continues to be helping companies and boards identify and attract talent around the world that will impact shareholder value.

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy research and business intelligence company providing data, tools, analytics and consultancy services to the global energy industry. Our products and services cover energy fundamentals and the global and regional upstream, oilfield services and renewable energy industries, tailored to analysts, managers and executives alike. We are headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.rystadenergy.com.

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enercominc.com

