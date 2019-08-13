Schedulicity Secures $22M Funding Round to Drive Growth and Announces Launch of Payment Processing Technology

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schedulicity, the leading online platform for consumers to schedule appointments, classes and workshops in more than 50 industries—announced today a $22 million funding round, raised with private investors. This capital will support the launch of a disruptive payment processing platform, an upcoming consumer-facing brand campaign, as well as growth at the company's Bozeman, Montana headquarters.

Schedulicity Pay will offer users the lowest rates in the industry, with a 1.99% card processing fee. The launch includes the release of a countertop payment processing device, as well as a mobile credit card reader that will be distributed to thousands of new and existing Schedulicity businesses this month.

"By launching payment for our partner businesses at the lowest rates available, and with no contracts or hidden fees, we are aiming to create the simplest solution for small business owners around the country," said Jerry Nettuno, Schedulicity Founder and CEO. "We are setting out to demystify payment processing while offering our professionals the tools and extra resources to be the best entrepreneurs they can be."

Schedulicity has experienced rapid growth as online and mobile scheduling become the preference for consumers in the salon, spa, health and wellness categories. The platform saw 20 million bookings in 2018, and more than $8 billion in revenue has been generated on the platform by more than 120 thousand service professionals since the company's launch in 2010.

In addition, this fall, Schedulicity will launch a nationwide marketing campaign designed to elevate brand awareness among consumers and drive increased bookings for businesses using Schedulicity's platform.

About Schedulicity

Schedulicity is the leading online platform to discover and schedule appointments, classes and workshops in more than 50 industries. From beauty and salon services, spa, skincare, massage, fitness and more, Schedulicity makes it easy for millions of people to connect with the right providers in more than 9,000 cities. With Schedulicity, businesses and service professionals are able to streamline daily operations, focusing less on administrative tasks and more on the work they love. Since launching in 2010, the Bozeman, Montana-based company has helped generate more than $8 billion in commerce for its partner businesses.

