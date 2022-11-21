ScheerFoundation Celebrates World Children Day 2022

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Children Day 2022, the ScheerFoundation shares its concern about the overall situation of children especially in the middle east. Children are the first victims of conflict anywhere in the world but in the middle east the situation has exacerbated in the past few months.

The Scheer Foundation denounce the children being targeted and killed in Iran. The Foundation is also very concerned by the situation of children in Iraq and Syria. The world needs to wake up and stop atrocities against children.

In addition to the work done in several countries in Africa, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia the Foundation recently decided to extend its work to Syria to support a group of children in the city of Deir Ez- Zor.

The work of the Foundation consists primarily in guaranteeing access to food to orphans' victims of war and other war atrocities.

About the Scheer Foundation

The Scheer Foundation is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Scheer Foundation promotes planting sustainable crops to enhance food supply and create surplus to be used for industrial application thus creating regional employment. The Foundation attempts to guarantee access to food to children in war zone or in the aftermath of wars.

