Scheid Family Wines Announces Sale of Three Vineyard Properties

SALINAS, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheid Vineyards Inc. (dba Scheid Family Wines) (OTC Markets: SVIN) announced today that it sold three of its vineyard parcels for $33,000,000 in consideration, which includes the buyer assuming $20,000,000 of the Company's debt that was secured by the properties. The disposition of these parcels, which comprise 1,193 acres of leased and owned vineyards, is part of Scheid Family Wines' overall strategy to better align its asset holdings and debt with its growing premium bottled wine business.

Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are pleased to complete this transaction and continue to focus our attention and resources on the growth of our branded goods portfolio, which includes our recently launched entrant in the trending 'better for you' category, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, as well as other national and global brands."

About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines is a family-owned and operated, estate-driven wine company founded in 1972. Based in Monterey County, California, Scheid is uniquely integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace from its sustainably certified vineyards and innovative luxury level winery. Scheid's winery and bottling operations are powered by 100% renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to many homes in the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, District 7, Ryder Estate, Metz Road, VDR, and Stokes' Ghost. Scheid Family Wines also produces many regionally distributed brands for specific clients and distributors.

