SCHEID FAMILY WINES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

News provided by

Scheid Family Wines

17 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SALINAS, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheid Vineyards Inc. (dba Scheid Family Wines) (OTC Markets: SVIN) announced today its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2023 (1st quarter of fiscal 2024).

Total revenues were $14.4 million, down $1.5 million, a decrease of 9%. The decrease was driven by the Company's cased goods sales which decreased 16%, from $13 million to $10.9 million, and was offset by an increase in bulk wine sales of 77%, from $1.0 million to $1.8 million.

Gross margin decreased slightly from 23% in fiscal 2023 to 22% in fiscal 2024, primarily as result of the change in sales mix.  Sales and marketing expenses decreased 17%, from $3.5 to $3.0 million, as the Company reorganized its sales and marketing departments in late 2023. These expenses were 21% of total revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 22% in fiscal 2023. General and administrative costs decreased 11%, from $2.2 million to $1.9 million. Interest expense rose 57%, from $0.9 million to $1.5 million, due to increased borrowings and increases in interest rates on the Company's variable rate debt. Average interest rates on Company debt increased from 4.3% during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to 5.9% during the current quarter. In total, the Company reported a net loss of $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in fiscal 2023.

Three Months Ended May 31,



2023

2022

REVENUES:





Cased goods sales

$

10,886

$

13,016

Bulk wine sales

1,801

1,018

Winery processing and storage revenues

787

948

    Direct sales revenues

869

878

Vineyard management revenues

93

85

Other revenues

3

1

Total revenues

14,439

15,946

COST OF SALES



(11,349)

(12,379)

GROSS PROFIT



3,090

3,567

Sales and marketing expenses

(3,017)

(3,514)

General and administrative expenses

(1,934)

(2,184)

Interest expense, net

(1,485)

(944)

  Gain on sale of equipment

79

15

LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



(3,267)

(3,060)

BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



903

862

NET LOSS



$

(2,364)

$

(2,198)
















NET LOSS PER SHARE



$

(2.59)

$

(2.40)







WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING



914

914

(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines, a family-owned and operated wine company founded in 1972, is ranked among the top 25 largest wine producers in California. Based in Monterey County, Scheid is uniquely integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace from its sustainably certified vineyards and grower partners throughout the Central Coast. Scheid's innovative, luxury-level winery is powered by 100% renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot-tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to many homes in the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed brand portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, VDR (Very Dark Red), Grandeur (made with organic grapes), Fog & Light, Metz Road, District 7, Ryder Estate, and HOXIE, a premium wine spritzer. Scheid Family Wines sells internationally to 30 countries and is one of the largest producers of nationally distributed exclusive brands.  

Please visit www.scheidfamilywines.com and www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SVIN/quote for more information.

 

CONTACT:

Scott Scheid, President and CEO

Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer

(831) 455-9990

SOURCE Scheid Family Wines

Also from this source

SCHEID FAMILY WINES REPORTS YEAR END FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

SCHEID FAMILY WINES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.