SCHEID FAMILY WINES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

Scott Scheid, President and CEO, commented, "There's no doubt that it's been a challenging market for both cased goods and bulk wine. I'm proud of the significant efforts our team has undertaken to do more with less, highlighted by our first quarter results showing a modest increase in sales of 4% while achieving double-digit decreases in sales, marketing and G&A expenses. These efforts are ongoing. Continuous improvement is one of our core values and our teams come to work each day looking for opportunities to improve the way we do business."

Mr. Scheid continued, "We've also made progress with our lenders and recently executed forbearance agreements with both of them. We are working diligently with them to provide a consistent flow of information as we seek to extend the forbearance period beyond its initial term of July 31, 2024."

Financial Results

Total revenues increased 4%, to $15.0 million for the three months ended May 31, 2024, from $14.4 million in fiscal 2024. Cased goods sales increased 1%, to $11.0 million in the first three months of fiscal 2025, from $10.9 million in fiscal 2024. In addition, the Company's winery processing and storage revenues increased 12%, to $1.1 million from $0.8 million, and bulk wine sales remained flat at $1.8 million. Gross margins increased to 26% in the fiscal 2025 period, as compared to 21% in fiscal 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 10%, to $2.7 million, from $3.0 million, and general and administrative expenses decreased 10%, to $1.7 million, from $1.9 million, as the Company continues its cost cutting efforts.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recognized revenue of $3.6 million from proceeds received from the dissolution of a winery processing agreement.

Interest expense rose 27%, to $1.9 million, from $1.5 million, due to increases in interest rates on the Company's variable rate debt. Average interest rates on Company debt increased to 6.8% for fiscal 2025, from 5.9% for fiscal 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $4.5 million, from a loss of $0.1 million.

In total, the Company reported net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended May 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million for the three months ended May 31, 2024.

SCHEID VINEYARDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2024 AND 2023 (amounts in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended May 31,











2024

2023



REVENUES:













Cased goods sales



$ 11,006

$ 10,886





Bulk wine sales



1,769

1,801





Winery processing and storage revenues



1,131

787





Direct sales revenues



936

869





Other revenues



103

96





Total revenues



14,945

14,439





COST OF SALES



(11,083)

(11,349)





GROSS PROFIT



3,862

3,090





Sales and marketing expenses



(2,686)

(3,017)





General and administrative expenses



(1,689)

(1,934)





LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(513)

(1,861)





Interest expense, net



(1,946)

(1,485)





Proceeds from contract dissolution



3,613

—





Gain on sale of equipment



27

79





INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE (PROVISION FOR) BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



1,181

(3,267)





(PROVISION FOR) BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



(331)

903





NET INCOME (LOSS)



$ 850

$ (2,364)













































INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE



$ 0.93

$ (2.59)























WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING



917

914





































About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines, a family-owned and operated wine company for over 50 years, is ranked among the top 25 largest wine producers in the United States. Based in Monterey County, California, Scheid is vertically integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace from its sustainably and organically certified vineyards and grower partners throughout the Central Coast. Scheid's innovative, luxury-level winery is 100% powered by renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot-tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed brand portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, VDR (Very Dark Red), Grandeur (organically certified), Fog & Light, Metz Road, District 7, Ryder Estate, and HOXIE, a premium wine spritzer. Scheid Family Wines sells internationally to over 30 countries and is one of the largest producers of premium exclusive brands.

