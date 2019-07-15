Scheid Family Wines Reports First Quarter Results

SALINAS, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheid Vineyards Inc. (dba Scheid Family Wines) (OTC Markets: SVIN) announced today its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2019 (1st quarter of Fiscal 2020).

First Quarter Results (March 1, 2019 – May 31, 2019)

Revenues for the 1st quarter of Fiscal 2020 decreased to $9.4 million, from $9.9 million for the same period in the 1st quarter of Fiscal 2019. Revenues for the period were offset by cost of sales of $7.3 million; general and administrative expenses of $2.2 million; sales and marketing expenses of $2.6 million; and interest expense of $1.2 million. Revenues for the 1st quarter of Fiscal 2019 were offset by cost of sales of $7.9 million; general and administrative expenses of $2.6 million; sales and marketing expenses of $2.2 million; and interest expense of $1.0 million. After adjustments for income taxes, the net loss for 1st quarter of Fiscal 2020 was $2.8 million ($3.15 per share), as compared to $2.7 million ($3.08 per share) in the 1st quarter of Fiscal 2019.

Mr. Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, stated, "First quarter results are in line with our expectations and are comparable to the first quarter of last year. The bulk wine and grape business is seasonal, and a significant portion of grape crop sales revenue comes at the time of the annual harvest in September and October. Contracted bulk wine sales takes place primarily in December and beyond each year. The Company continues to expand its sales and marketing divisions resulting in an increase in those costs from the previous year, which were partially offset by a decrease in spending on general and administrative expenses."

2019 Harvest Update

Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "The annual grape harvest usually begins in late August in the Company's southernmost vineyards, and it is expected that the harvest will be in full swing by mid-September. This timing is normal for wine grape vineyards on the Central Coast of California. At the present time, management anticipates that yields from the Company's vineyards during the upcoming harvest will be at average levels for most varieties."

About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines has farmed wine grapes in Monterey County, California since 1972. With 4,000 acres of sustainably-certified vineyards located along a 70-mile spread of the Salinas Valley and a state-of-the-art winery, Scheid Family Wines is fully-integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace. The Scheid Family Wines nationally-distributed portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, District 7, Metz Road, VDR, Stokes' Ghost, GIFFT, Ranch 32 and Ryder Estate. In addition, Scheid Family Wines produces over 20 regionally distributed brands for specific clients or distributors.

SCHEID VINEYARDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2019 AND 2018 (amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended May 31,



2019

2018

REVENUES:







Cased goods sales $ 6,670

$ 7,410

Bulk wine sales 1,110

1,393

Winery processing and storage revenues 463

330

Direct sales revenues 767

630

Vineyard management, services and other revenues 370

123

Total revenues 9,380

9,886

COST OF SALES (7,303)

(7,920)

GROSS PROFIT 2,077

1,966

General and administrative expenses (2,166)

(2,623)

Sales and marketing expenses (2,614)

(2,158)

Interest expense, net (1,182)

(1,012)

Loss from investment in Gifft Wine Venture (2)

(5)

Gain on sale of equipment 25

1

LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES (3,862)

(3,831)

BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES 1,081

1,111

NET LOSS $ (2,781)

$ (2,720)

























NET LOSS PER SHARE $ (3.15)

$ (3.08)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 884

884



CONTACT: Scott Scheid, President and CEO

Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer

(831) 455-9990

