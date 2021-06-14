Scheid Family Wines Reports Year End Results

SALINAS, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheid Vineyards Inc. (dba Scheid Family Wines) (OTC Markets: SVIN) announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021.

Financial Results Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021







Year Ended









February 28 2021

February 29 2020



REVENUES:













Cased goods sales



$ 29,925

$ 28,216



Bulk wine sales



23,726

14,201



Grape sales



728

1,632



Winery processing and storage revenues



5,393

3,933



Direct sales revenues



2,576

2,206



Other revenues



393

840



Total revenues



62,741

51,028



COST OF SALES



(47,964)

(41,321)



WRITE-DOWN OF INVENTORY TO MARKET



—

(4,026)



GROSS PROFIT



14,777

5,681



Sales and marketing expenses



(8,516)

(9,220)



General and administrative expenses



(7,886)

(8,541)



Interest expense, net



(4,325)

(4,790)



Loss from investment in Gifft Wine Venture



(9)

(21)



Loss on disposal of vineyard improvements



—

(1,169)



Gain on sale of equipment



73

88



LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



(5,886)

(17,972)



BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



1,161

5,099



NET LOSS



$ (4,725)

$ (12,873)







































NET LOSS PER SHARE



$ (5.36)

$ (14.58)











































(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

Mr. Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented on the year end results stating, "Our case goods sales and direct sales revenues finished ahead of last fiscal year, increasing 7% for the year, despite COVID-19 related effects on the Company's business including decreased on-premise and airline/cruise ship sales and California's prohibition against wine tasting in our two tasting rooms for over four months. Demand for bulk wine was strong in the latter half of the fiscal year, and bulk wine sales revenue increased 67%, from $14.2 to $23.7 million in fiscal 2021. Grape sales declined 56% from $1.6 million to $0.7 million. Overall, total revenues increased 23% from the previous fiscal year and gross profit margins increased from 11% to 24%. In addition, total sales, marketing and administrative expenses decreased 9%, from $17.8 to $16.4 million. The Company's net loss decreased 64% to $4.7 million as compared to $12.9 million in fiscal 2020."

Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "On April 2, 2021 the Company announced that it had sold three of its vineyard parcels for $33 million in consideration, which included the buyer assuming $20 million of the Company's debt that was secured by the properties. The disposition of these parcels, which comprise 1,193 acres of vineyards on leased and owned land, is part of Scheid Family Wines' overall strategy to better align its asset holdings and debt with its growing premium bottled wine business. The Company will recognize a gain on the sale of these properties of approximately $24 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022."

About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines is a family-owned and operated, estate-driven wine company founded in 1972. Based in Monterey County, California, Scheid is uniquely integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace from its sustainably certified vineyards and innovative luxury level winery. Scheid's winery and bottling operations are powered by 100% renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot-tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to many homes in the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, District 7, Ryder Estate, Metz Road, VDR, and Stokes' Ghost. Scheid Family Wines also produces many regionally distributed brands for specific clients and distributors.

Please visit www.scheidfamilywines.com and www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SVIN/quote for more information.

CONTACT: Scott Scheid, President and CEO

Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer

(831) 455-9990

SOURCE Scheid Family Wines

