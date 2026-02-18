Scheidt & Bachmann Selected by Pittsburgh Regional Transit for Farebox Modernization

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of global fare collection provider Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, has been selected by Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) as the vendor for its next-generation bus farebox solution following a competitive procurement process. The selection supports PRT's efforts to modernize fare collection infrastructure while maintaining reliable, secure, and accessible service across the region. The solution includes new farebox hardware and supporting software designed to integrate with PRT's existing fare collection environment.

"We are excited to move forward with this new farebox project, which builds on a trusted, existing partnership with Scheidt & Bachmann," said Jeffrey Devlin, Chief Innovation Officer at Pittsburgh Regional Transit. "The project supports cash-paying customers, advances equity for low-income riders, and ensures continuity in service as we introduce improved technology. The Board's unanimous recommendation demonstrates alignment around a solution that balances innovation, inclusion, and long-term collaboration."

Scheidt & Bachmann has decades of experience delivering fare collection solutions for transit agencies across North America. "We are honored to have been chosen by PRT to deliver their next-generation farebox system," said Daniel Terryn, CEO of Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc. "PRT's commitment to inclusion and equity for riders aligns with our vision of a world where everyone can move easily each day. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with PRT and providing innovative technology solutions to the region."

Implementation timing and deployment details will be coordinated with PRT in accordance with agency plans and governance processes.

For more information about the Scheidt & Bachmann Farebox System, visit https://www.scheidt-bachmann.de/en/fare-collection-systems/farego-farebox-system.

About Scheidt & Bachmann Fare Collection Systems

Scheidt & Bachmann Fare Collection Systems delivers reliable fare collection solutions that make public transport easy to use. Through its FareGo brand and global partnerships, the company provides intuitive systems designed to support sustainable and accessible mobility.

About Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT)

Pittsburgh Regional Transit provides bus, light rail, incline, and paratransit service throughout Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Its 2,600 employees operate and maintain a fleet of buses and light rail vehicles, including the Monongahela Incline, the oldest continuously operating incline plane in the United States. Last year, PRT delivered nearly 33 million passenger trips.



