Schelin Uldricks & Co. Arranges $42,500,000 Loan for Nor-Cal Wine Country Center

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce the closing of a $42,500,000 loan secured by a Northern California Wine Country Center. The property totaled 180,675 square feet of space and had a tenant roster that included retail, office & industrial uses.

"We were able to attract best-in-market execution and spread for the financing due to the strength and consistency of the project's cash flow, its impressive tenant roster, and proven market demand. The new loan provided both cash-out to the ownership group and the release of a building from the collateral that is planned to be redeveloped in the near future. The funding had a fixed interest rate for 10 years with no amortization and was non-recourse subject to standard carveouts," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner.

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a commercial real estate firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies an entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 35 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

