Schelin Uldricks & Co. Hired for Investment Banking and Other Consulting Services

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that it has been retained to provide investment banking and other consulting services to Forefront Equity, a Phoenix-Based family office. The engagement includes providing several services that will position the investment firm to make a series of programmatic investments in manufactured housing developments in the southwestern US. Specifically, Schelin Uldricks & Co. will provide property & sponsorship due diligence, real estate underwriting, acquisition analysis, and consulting services related to the creation of a new joint venture acquisition company.

"Our investment banking consulting services will set the groundwork for Forefront Equity to bring in outside limited partners to co-invest alongside Forefront in a series of real estate transactions," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner of Schelin Uldricks & Co. "Manufactured housing communities present an interesting opportunity for investors in an inflationary environment where consumers potentially trade down to less expensive housing to cope with entrenched housing cost inflation."

The newly created joint venture acquisition company is expected to make investments in Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a boutique firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 25 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP consulting, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

General Disclosure

Not an offer to buy, nor a solicitation to sell securities. All investing involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Speak to your finance and/or tax professional prior to investing. Any information provided is for informational purposes only.

Securities offered through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC. Only available in states where Emerson Equity LLC is registered. Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with any other entities identified in this communication.

Media Contact:

Derek Uldricks

8089878671

[email protected]

SOURCE Schelin Uldricks & Co. LLC