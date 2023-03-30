Schelin Uldricks & Co. Hired for Portfolio Restructuring Analysis

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that it has been retained to provide real estate portfolio consulting services for a large Southern California based real estate investment management firm. The engagement includes the review and financial analysis of a portfolio of industrial properties totaling nearly 2MM square feet of space located across the country.

The portfolio was purchased with bridge financing when interest rates were near an all-time low. Due to the recent rise in interest rates, and the pending short-term maturity, the client needs analysis on a variety of options to recapitalize the portfolio. Services include portfolio valuation & sensitivity, financial underwriting, recapitalization analysis, transactional document review, and loan workout scenario construction.

"Many investors are facing a situation where rising interest rates have potentially deteriorated value in their real estate portfolios. It is especially difficult for those who utilized short term bridge financing. Some investors will need to arrange for new capital to refinance into long-term debt and extend their holding periods," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner of Schelin Uldricks & Co. "Sentiment among many real estate investors is that now is not a good time to sell so they need to develop a long-term plan to shore up their ownership positions if they are utilizing bridge debt. Our platform gives investors a secondary opinion on a path forward with the goal of maximizing their equity value."

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a boutique firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 25 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

