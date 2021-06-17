Schelin Uldricks & Co. LLC Announces Closing of Corporate Financing Transaction

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, June 3, 2021, Schelin Uldricks and Co. is pleased to announce the closing of the most recent tranche of preferred equity financing for a nationwide real estate services company. This tranche of preferred equity, of approximately $7,000,000, will be used for future mergers and acquisitions and general corporate activity.

The preferred equity round was led by Schelin Uldricks & Co. managing partner, Derek Uldricks, who commented on the offering, "The interest level for this preferred equity round was very high due to the unique opportunity the sponsor had in the hospitality sector. The company is well positioned for future growth potential and its management team has deep relationships across the US that could bolster their future pipeline of acquisitions."

The preferred equity offering is structured to seek monthly income for investors and was targeted toward high net worth accredited investors and family offices across the country.

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 25 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

The founding partners of the firm, Ethan Schelin and Derek Uldricks, have a long history of collaboration and creativity. Each brings a unique skill set to the table, which allows the partnership to operate beyond the pale of traditional real estate or corporate finance investment banking.

