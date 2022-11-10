Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Arranges $13,850,000 in Construction Financing to Rebuild University Plaza Shopping Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that it has arranged a $13,850,000 construction loan to finance the redevelopment of University Plaza, a grocery anchored retail center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The new financing enables the owners to redevelop several portions of the property that suffered wind & water damage during Hurricane Laura in 2020. When fully complete, the shopping center will total 203,965 square feet of space.

"This deal was especially challenging to finance due to certain delays in getting insurance claim recoveries," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner at Schelin Uldricks & Co. "We were able to locate a regional bank lender that was willing to finance a speculative retail development in a small market in an out of favor asset class. The project is ground-leased and located next to McNeese State University, so there are strong long-term retail demand in this market."

"Despite multiple interest rate hikes and uncertainty in the capital markets we were able to execute new financing for the sponsor that helps them execute their business plan," remarked Derek Uldricks, Managing Partner at Schelin Uldricks & Co.

University Plaza Shopping Center is located at the southeast corner of Ryan Street and Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The property is leased to a mix of tenants that include a fitness center, grocery store, and several inline restaurants and retailers.

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a boutique firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 25 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

Media Contact:

Derek Uldricks

808-987-8671

[email protected]

SOURCE Schelin Uldricks & Co. LLC