Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Places $26,350,000 in Financing for Nationwide Portfolio of Retail Properties

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. successfully placed $26,350,000 in financing representing over 80% of purchase price for a national real estate investment manager to acquire a portfolio of 8 properties. The portfolio is predominantly located in the Midwest and Southwest US with nationally recognized retail credit tenants.

The capital was sourced from institutional real estate investors through an extended marketing campaign. "Commercial real estate backed by retail tenants has been more challenging to finance in recent years," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner at Schelin Uldricks & Co. "Many institutions are risk averse to retail properties due to the threats posed by online shopping. Tenants with long term leases that are insulated from the online shopping threat are getting financing at very attractive rates."

The portfolio is also diversified across industries. Many industries are represented in the portfolio including consumer discretionary, automotive, budget shopping, pharmacy, and hospitality/dining.

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 25 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

