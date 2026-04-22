Schematic Raises $6.5M, Launches Stripe App to Solve Entitlements as a First-Class Primitive

Runtime monetization platform brings total funding to over $12M as AI-driven pricing breaks legacy billing architectures

BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schematic, the runtime monetization platform for SaaS and AI companies, today announced $6.5M in new funding, bringing total funding to over $12M. The company will launch its Stripe App on stage at Stripe Sessions next week.

The round was backed by S3 Ventures, MHS Capital, Active Capital, NextView Ventures, and Ritual Capital, with angel participation from the founders of LaunchDarkly, CrowdStrike, and Salesloft.

Schematic sits between a company's application and its billing system, decoupling pricing and packaging logic from code and enforcing entitlements in product at runtime. Engineering instruments one entitlement check per feature. The plans, limits, and exceptions live in Schematic, controlled by product and commercial teams and synced automatically to Stripe for billing.

"Software used to be deterministic. AI changed that. Value and cost now accrue at runtime, non-deterministically," said Fynn Glover, co-founder and CEO of Schematic. "Pricing has to be enforced at runtime too. A shadow enforcement system catching webhooks from a billing provider can't keep up."

For most of the last decade, B2B software pricing was seat-based and static. The shift to usage-based, hybrid, and AI-driven models has made that architecture untenable. Billing platforms generate invoices and manage subscriptions, but they do not enforce limits and access inside the product. That enforcement is left to engineering teams who build it in-house, often hard-coded, and then maintain it permanently.

"Entitlements is one of the hardest problems in Billing," said Wisam Hirzalla, a senior product leader at Stripe Billing, welcoming Schematic as an official Stripe App.

Customer Traction

Schematic's customer base includes Plotly, Automox, Florence, Blackcloak, Sema4.ai, Uniqode, OneCrew, Zep, and Pagos, with zero churn over the past year.

Plotly implemented Schematic in three weeks and launched two new AI products with credit-based pricing in half the time originally budgeted. Five thousand users signed up on the new AI plan.

"Without Schematic, feature entitlements, limits, and access logic is just technical debt waiting to happen," said Ben Postlethwaite, VP of Engineering at Plotly. "Maintaining this infra in-house slows down product and sales."

The new funding supports three priorities: deepening the Stripe partnership, building out the monetization control plane for go-to-market teams, and expanding developer tooling and SDKs.

About Schematic

Schematic was founded in 2023 by Fynn Glover, Gio Hobbins, and Ben Papillon. The company builds runtime monetization infrastructure for SaaS and AI companies, decoupling entitlements and pricing enforcement from application code. Schematic is built natively on Stripe Billing and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit schematichq.com.

Media Contact: Fynn Glover, [email protected]

SOURCE Schematic