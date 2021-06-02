Scherer Inc. Acquires "Mill Roll, Flaker roll, Flour Roll" division of SoulCraft LLC of Meridian, ID Effective, 6.1.21

TEA, S.D., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scherer Inc., a company specializing in grain processing solutions is announcing the acquisition of the "Mill Roll / Flaker Roll / Flour Roll" division of SoulCraft LLC of Caldwell, ID effective on June 1st, 2021. An agreement was achieved between Doug McDowall, sole owner of SoulCraft and the ownership group of Scherer Inc. Doug McDowell will continue his construction portion of the business and will continue to operate it as SoulCraft LLC.

For over 27 years, the focus for Scherer Inc has been to provide the best products and service for our customers in the feed, oilseed, and forage processing industry. We have been able to grow our business because of our dedication to providing a high-quality product along with superior customer service. Scherer takes great pride in their long-lasting relationships and services provided to their customers and will continue their legacy of excellence after adding this new location, employees, and customers.

The similarities in mill roll products and services along with SoulCraft's great customer service made the acquisition a perfect fit. With the expanded logistical footprint and infrastructure, there will be a greater commitment to provide additional products and services to our customers here in the US.

"Over the past year, our management team has identified that we wanted to expand our product offerings, but keep it similar to our core expertise", said Jason Schiebout, President and CEO of Scherer Inc. "This acquisition will not only give us access to another geographical region, but also expand our product offerings in both regions.

SoulCraft founder and owner, Doug McDowall has spent more than 3 decades in the feed, seed and fertilizer industry in the Pacific Northwest with a full range of personalized services for agricultural processing facilities.

"I am very comfortable with how the Scherer team values their employees and customers", said Doug McDowall, President of SoulCraft LLC. "SoulCraft will continue to sell, install, and service feed, seed and fertilizer equipment through our construction company".

The customers serviced out of the Caldwell location can continue to count on consistent top-notch, quality products and services they are accustomed to. Our plan, over the next 3-6 months, is to implement additional services and capacity to the existing facilities, making it one of the best mill/flaker/flour roll service centers in the nation. We will also be able to leverage and expand our current supply chain and be able gain efficiencies for both locations.

For additional information, or if you have any questions about our services we offer, please visit www.schererinc.com or call 1.800.883.9790

SOURCE Scherer Inc.