Scherrer Construction Appoints Benjamin Templin as President to Drive Company Growth

BURLINGTON, Wis., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scherrer Construction, a leading construction management company in Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the promotion of Benjamin Templin to the position of President. Templin previously served as the company's Executive Vice President since 2010.

With over 25 years of experience in the construction industry, Templin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. He holds a degree in Architectural Engineering and Building Construction Management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and has worked in various construction leadership positions throughout his career.

"Scherrer Construction has been building with integrity throughout Wisconsin since 1928. Three generations of the Scherrer family led the company, and I am honored to appoint Ben as our first president outside of the family line," said Jim Scherrer, CEO of Scherrer Construction. "His vision, leadership skills, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect leader for our family-owned company."

As President, Templin oversees both the Burlington headquarters and Wausau, Wisconsin locations serving commercial construction state-wide. He is responsible for the company's day-to-day operations, strategic planning and setting objectives for future growth and success. Templin will continue the company's growth in the company's commercial division, including educational, municipal, commercial, and industrial construction along with the Scherrer Custom Homes division.

He plans to focus on continuing the company's high-quality services and attracting and retaining top talent while managing company growth, ensuring that Scherrer Construction remains a trusted and reliable partner for all clients.

"I am honored to take on this new role at Scherrer Construction," said Templin. "I have had the pleasure of working with an exceptional team of professionals over the years, and I'm confident that, together, we can continue to drive the company forward."

Templin's promotion is a testament to his dedication and hard work throughout his career. Scherrer Construction's team of over 100 construction professionals is eager to continue thriving under his leadership.

About Scherrer Construction

Scherrer Construction has been a prominent construction management firm in Wisconsin since 1928. We have built our legacy through quality construction and strong client relationships, serving commercial construction and luxury custom home construction markets.

Our nearly century-old tradition is built on performance, value, and integrity. We are more than just builders; we are partners in bringing visions to life.

We specialize in new construction, expansions, renovations, and comprehensive facility maintenance services. Our primary objective is to provide tailored solutions for each project that align with our clients' unique requirements and visions, resulting in exceptional and top-grade structures.

We prioritize understanding our clients' needs and delivering personalized services that exceed expectations. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering in every aspect of our projects.

More about Scherrer Construction

