Schick® & Skintimate® Launch Free Disposable Razor and Packaging Recycling Program With TerraCycle

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schick® and Skintimate®, two of Edgewell Personal Care's flagship shave care brands, have launched the Edgewell Schick and Skintimate Free Recycling Program in collaboration with international recycling leader TerraCycle®. This initiative allows consumers across the continental U.S. to collect and recycle all Schick® and Skintimate® disposable razors and their plastic packaging through TerraCycle®. While the cardboard packaging component can be recycled curbside, where accepted.

The Edgewell Schick and Skintimate Free Recycling Program offers consumers a simple way to dispose of hard-to-recycle items. By collecting and recycling disposable razors and their packaging through the program, these hard-to-recycle items are kept out of landfills and incinerators.

"Razors are made from a mix of metal and plastic, which means most local recycling services can't process these items. As a result, consumers are often left without a real recycling option," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "The Edgewell Schick and Skintimate Free Recycling Program addresses this challenge by giving consumers a free, nationwide option to recycle these products and make disposal easier."

To participate, consumers can visit the Edgewell Schick and Skintimate Free Recycling Program to sign up and download a free shipping label. Used Schick and Skintimate disposable razors and the associated plastic packaging can be collected in any secure, puncture-proof box. Once full, the box can be sealed, labeled, and sent to TerraCycle for recycling. Plastics are processed into pellets used to make products such as park benches, picnic tables, and decking, and the metals are smelted into sheeting, ingots, or bar stock that serve as base materials for stamped applications like nuts, bolts, washers, and rings.

"Our well-loved brands are always seeking new ideas and innovative solutions to bring joy to everyday life," said Amy Knight, Vice President, Global Sustainability at Edgewell Personal Care. "Through our partnership with TerraCycle, we're offering a convenient recycling option that helps consumers give products a second life, reflecting our sustainability strategy to support circularity where possible and encouraging more participation in recycling."

The Edgewell Schick and Skintimate Free Recycling Program is open to individuals, households, schools, and community organizations across the continental United States. To learn more about how TerraCycle partners with businesses to recycle traditionally hard-to-recycle waste, visit www.terracycle.com.

About Edgewell

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

