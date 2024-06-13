Schick Intuition Goes "On The Road" This Summer with Grammy Award-Nominated Artist, Cassadee Pope, In Powerful New Partnership

Schick Intuition Announces Sponsorship of Cassadee Pope's The Hereditary Tour, Hitting the Road in July 2024 Emphasizing the Importance of On-the-Go Self-Care

SHELTON, Conn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schick Intuition is thrilled to announce the brand is going on tour this summer in partnership with Grammy Award-nominated rock singer-songwriter and winner of NBC's "The Voice," Cassadee Pope, to sponsor her 14-city summer headline tour, The Hereditary Tour.

Schick Intuition will be on the road with the inspiring Cassadee Pope to help underscore Schick Intuition's commitment to effortless self-care as both parties will collaborate to create empowering original branded content featuring Pope's new song "Eye Contact".

At all 14 stops of the tour, fans will have the opportunity to engage with Schick Intuition and Cassadee via QR code for a chance to win exclusive autographed merchandise courtesy of The Hereditary Tour along with Schick Intuition product.

"Schick Intuition strives to enable effortless moments of self-care, especially in the lives of those who are busy and tight on time but who still want a comfortable smooth shave," says Melissa Rossi, Brand Strategy Manager for Schick Intuition at Edgewell Personal Care. "We are so excited to partner with Cassadee and have her share why she loves her Schick Intuition Razors with her fans! Knowing how important those moments of self-care are to her pre-show routine, we are thrilled to sponsor her throughout her tour."

As a multifaceted artist constantly on the move, Cassadee Pope embodies the essence of being a successful, female singer-songwriter who navigates a whirlwind of professional commitments while striving to prioritize everyday care. Recognized for her powerful voice and dynamic performances, Cassadee Pope has an impressive career as a rock singer-songwriter. She gained national attention as the first female winner of NBC's "The Voice" and later earned a Grammy nomination. Pope's partnership with Schick Intuition highlights the importance of nurturing oneself amidst the demands of a hectic schedule while maintaining effortless success.

"I am thrilled to announce that Schick Intuition is joining me on the road this summer as my official tour sponsor!" says Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope. "The Schick Intuition Razors are great when I'm out on tour. The hassle-free design eliminates the need for shave gel and helps me get concert-ready in no time."

Schick Intuition is a 2-in-1 razor with a built-in soap bar that lathers and shaves in one easy step. No need for shave gel! Made with natural fragrances and organic aloe, this smooth-gliding 4-blade cartridge hugs the contours of the legs and body. Schick Intuition is the perfect personal care product for busy individuals who are trying to fit in small moments of self-care while conquering each day as their most confident self.

Please visit www.Schick.com to find more information on Schick Intuition and the Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor and Advanced Moisture Razor. Available for purchase nationwide at your favorite retailer. For more information on Cassadee Pope, please visit www.cassadee.com. Followers can also find more details by following @cassadeepope and @schickintuition on Instagram.

About Schick Intuition®

Schick Intuition Razors lather and shave in one easy step, with no need for shave gel! These razors for women feature a built-in moisturizing bar made with organic fragrances and ingredients helping soften skin as you shave. Its smooth-gliding 4-blade cartridge has a pivoting head to hug the contours of your legs and body. Plus, Schick Intuition Razors are perfect for first-time shavers, minimizing nicks and cuts.

About Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope is a Grammy Award-nominated rock singer-songwriter. Formerly the lead singer of the Cassadee's recent single, "Coma," featuring Taylor Acorn, has over 2.3M streams on Spotify and she's already releasing new music this year ahead of her 2024 Summer tour.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC ) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

