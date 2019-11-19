Schifino Lee Hires New Media Director

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schifino Lee, Tampa-based advertising and branding agency, announced its new Media Director, David Stob, today. He began Monday, November 18.

As the media director, Stob will take on an active role in day-to-day media duties for existing clients and cultivating new business. He will oversee the media team while continuing to grow the media department within the digital space and bring on new talent.

Stob, who was most recently a media supervisor, has an extensive media background. He has developed multi-media plans for clients internationally, regionally and locally. He has also negotiated and placed media, analyzed results in real-time, managed client budgets, provided account service to clients and more.

His specialties include media planning and negotiations, detail-oriented proposals and plans, strategic thinking and problem solving.

Stob wanted to be in advertising his entire life, and has spent his career working across multiple industries, including healthcare, retail, fast-food, B2B, education and energy.

"David brings a robust knowledge of digital and traditional media to the team," said Paola Schifino, principal and co-founder of Schifino Lee. "We're excited for him to join the team."

Originally from Indiana, Stob received his B.A. in Advertising from Ball State University in 2004. He also received his Professional Certificate in Integrated and Online Strategies from University of San Francisco's Masagung Graduate School of Management in 2010.

About Schifino Lee: Ben Lee and Paola Schifino's passion for creativity mixed with their "Innovate or Die" philosophy is the fire that's helped the agency blaze trails ever since 1993. As traditional advertising has turned digital, as passive media has shifted to social, SL has constantly evolved with the marketing landscape. What started as a two-person team has grown to a full-service operation serving regional and national clients, as well as corporations around the globe.

Media Contact:

Macey Wilson

macey@schifinolee.com

813-258-5858 X2430

SOURCE Schifino Lee Advertising And Branding

