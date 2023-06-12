Schiller International University announces new accreditation by ACCSC

Tampa, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schiller International University has been granted new institutional accreditation by the Accrediting Commission of Careers Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

The American university thus achieves the desired outcome after applying to ACCSC as part of their 2020-2025 strategic plan for Institutional Effectiveness and Academic Excellence. "Achieving ACCSC Accreditation is an important milestone that solidifies our reputation as a recognized institution of higher education. This means that our programs, faculty, and administrative processes have met the stringent standards set forth by the ACCSC. This accomplishment reflects the quality of education and services we provide to our students, as well as the tireless efforts of our talented staff" says Marta Muñiz, CEO President of Schiller International University. 

ACCSC is recognized by the United States Department of Education as the designated institutional accrediting body for over 650 post-secondary institutions that provide education to over 150,000 students in a wide variety of programs each year. 

The role of accreditation in higher education is to serve as an indicator of acceptable quality across a wide array of postsecondary schools and educational programs. Accreditation is voluntary, but it is necessary to qualify for certain kinds of federal aid. 

The Global American University, Schiller 

Schiller International University, founded in 1964, offers a truly international educational experience based on experiential learning methodology. Through its four campuses in Tampa (Florida), Madrid, Heidelberg and Paris, students learn immersed in different international scenarios, acquire knowledge and skills based on the real world, work with companies on their business challenges and increase their global employability, with personalized attention at all times. Students have access to a dual degree (American and European) and the possibility to participate in training experiences with think-tanks as LSE IDEAS (the LSE's foreign policy think tank) or universities such as Cambridge, thanks to Schiller's agreements with institutions in the field of higher education. With five main areas of study - International Business, Tech & Data, International Relations & Diplomacy, International Tourism and Hospitality and Sustainability - Schiller has a network of more than 20,000 alumni of 130 nationalities. 

For further information, please contact: http://www.schiller.edu/ 

