Schimenti Positioning for Future Growth, Stability with Commitment to ESOP Structure Through Expansion of Leadership Roles

The executive leadership team has expanded to best represent the interests and needs of both the employee-owners and customers while driving the company forward to meet its goals. As part of that evolution, James Harrison has been elevated to Executive Vice President, with a broad responsibility for our strategic growth and planning, including financial forecasting, customer relations, preconstruction, and marketing, and serves as the lead for major accounts. Additionally, Oliver Holland has been appointed Vice President of Construction, where he will work closely with both the preconstruction and field groups, focusing on building a client-driven approach emphasizing quality and account management. These new leadership positions will strengthen Schimenti's operational excellence and drive the company forward to which clients have been accustomed for decades.

A Legacy of Relationship-Driven Service

Schimenti has built an enviable reputation as one of the nation's leading general contractors. Its legacy represents a focus on quality that has created a construction company that has redefined the customer service standard in the industry. With the expansion of these leadership roles, this commitment not only makes its operational excellence even stronger, but also underscores the dedication to serving its customers.

"As our company embarks on a journey of growth and change, our steadfast commitment to client service remains unchanged," says Matthew C. Schimenti, President of Schimenti Construction. "These newly appointed roles reflect our commitment as an employee-owned company by fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence, ensuring that our clients remain at the heart of our operations."

A New Chapter with ESOP

Schimenti's ongoing ESOP structure is a testament to the company's strong belief in the value of its employees and their integral role in its continued growth and prosperity. The ESOP structure allows employees to hold 100% of Schimenti's shares, underscoring the company's dedication to fostering employee loyalty and providing retirement assets.

"We are two years into our new ESOP structure, and we've demonstrated we aren't just laying the foundations for our clients but also building a strong foundation for our firm's culture," says James Harrison, Executive Vice President. "Our clients and trade partners have the confidence to build with us repeatedly because they know our employee-owners are personally invested in every build. This foundation reflects our employees' confidence in our leadership team's ability to support our client and trade partner commitments nationwide."

Schimenti joins a growing trend of employee-owned companies adopting an ESOP structure as part of a capital and employee benefits package. This ownership structure offers many benefits, both for employees and the firm's clients. High employee retention rates are a hallmark of ESOP companies. Employees are more likely to stay with the firm longer, contributing to a wealth of accumulated knowledge and expertise. This continuity and deep understanding of both the firm and the industry ensure that clients receive services from highly skilled and experienced professionals.

With a vested interest in the company's financial performance, employee-owners are more inclined to innovate and seek efficiencies. Adopting new processes and procedures leads to the use of cutting-edge technologies and practices that enhance project outcomes, ultimately benefiting our clients by leading to faster project completion and reduced costs.

Choosing to work with an ESOP company also means our clients are supporting a business model that promotes employee financial security and wealth creation. This ethical and socially responsible choice aligns with the values of many modern clients and partners, fostering a more positive and purpose-driven way to do business.

Ongoing Commitment to Construction Excellence

As the company's ownership structure evolves and the leadership team assumes new responsibilities, Schimenti will further dedicate itself to delivering an unparalleled experience to every client it works with. This commitment to construction excellence doesn't come from just the leadership team; rather, the team's influence and direction will drive the firm forward in its next growth stage, representing the shared interests of all employees, clients, and trade partners. Making this commitment requires thoughtful planning and continuous evaluation of our strategy and business goals for today and the future.

Forward-thinking business strategies and operations will focus on best-in-class delivery excellence and providing clients with technology-focused and cost-effective solutions. To deliver on the promise of construction excellence, Schimenti will ensure its teams have the proven skills and experience to deliver quality results. That includes having impeccable project management skills, flawless execution, and providing superior client service.

Oliver Holland, Vice President of Construction, adds, "Our focus will remain on delivering operational excellence for our clients and continuing to deliver industry-leading projects in our core sectors of work. Our business has seen terrific success and change in the past few years, and this is an exciting new chapter that, along with our new ESOP structure, puts people first in all aspects of our business."

Schimenti will continue prioritizing efforts to diversify and scale its services and geographic footprint while working to maintain the firm's strong legacy of repeat clients. It is building on its strength in programmatic retail and other sectors to see growth in different sectors, including luxury retail, hospitality, entertainment, and commercial conversion.

About Schimenti

Schimenti Construction Company is an industry-leading firm operating nationally in the retail, hospitality, development, commercial, and entertainment sectors. Schimenti is employee-owned, and with a team of 250+ expert builders, each employee has a vested interest in the success of the company and the clients and projects we serve.

Schimenti is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Rye Brook, NY, and Irvine, CA. Delivering projects in over 15 states across the country, Schimenti takes a solutions-based approach, recognizing our responsibility to build better for our people, clients, and communities. Visit Schimenti.com for more information.

SOURCE Schimenti Construction Company, LLC