Schitt's Creek Fan Cruise departing from Miami in March 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Phone Events presents Moira's Party Boat, Ew Cruising!: A Schitt's Creek Fan Celebration. The four-day Caribbean cruise departs from Miami on the newly refurbished Celebrity Summit. This is the first ever vacation geared towards fans of the hit show, Schitt's Creek.

The four-day cruise departs on March 30 and visits Key West, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas.

Nina DiAngelo as Moira Rose on Moira's Party Cruise Moira's Party Boat is on Celebrity Summit

Featured onboard events include a Schitt's Creek costume party, A Night of 1000 Moiras, A Little Bit Alexis Pool Party, Jocelyn's Bingo Jamboree, and even a performance from a Jazzagirls drag troupe. Guests on the cruise will also participate in Schitt's Creek themed trivia, a Key West bar crawl, a wig party featuring Fruit Wine, and a soiree celebrating Moira's film, The Crowening.

Featured performers on board include Shuga Cain from RuPaul's Drag Race, Michael Judson Berry, actor and Moira Rose impersonator and drag performers Nina DiAngelo (Minneapolis) and Tenderoni (Chicago).

Guests will be instructed to dress as their favorite Schitt's Creek characters throughout the cruise.

Moira's Party Boat is produced by Flip Phone Events, which has produced the wildly successful, Golden Fans at Sea, a Golden Girls themed cruise and Cindy Levine of Dream Vacations.

The cruise will provide an exciting opportunity for diehard fans of Schitt's Creek to come together and celebrate this groundbreaking show.

Interested guest must book their vacation through www.moiraspartyboat.com to participate in all Schitt's Creek related events.

Moira's Party Boat is not an official Schitt's Creek event. The cruise is a fan celebration of the television series. It is not associated with, authorized by, or sponsored by the owners of the Schitt's Creek trademarks. None of the cast or crew members of the Schitt's Creek television show will be in attendance. However, the cruise will be filled with hundreds of Schitt's Creek fans to celebrate the iconic show.

