Schizophrenia Epidemiology 2017-2030 by Prevalent Cases, Diagnosed Prevalent, Gender, Age, Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Schizophrenia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia, Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Schizophrenia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

Total prevalent population of schizophrenia in the 7MM was 5,616,463 in 2017. These cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM is expected to increase throughout the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

Total diagnosed prevalent population of schizophrenia in the 7MM was observed to be 3,811,974 in 2017.

Among the European five countries, Germany has the highest diagnosed prevalent population followed by the United Kingdom and France . On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

has the highest diagnosed prevalent population followed by the and . On the other hand, had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population. In the epidemiology model of schizophrenia, there are multiple age groups referred ranging from 18-24 Years; 25-34 Years; 35-44 Years; 45-54 Years; 55-64 Years and 65+ Years for schizophrenia in the US. The highest was 494,957 in the age group 35-44 Years, in 2017.

Men with schizophrenia appear to have more negative symptoms and more severe clinical features than females, particularly in social withdrawal, substance abuse, and blunted or incongruent affects than female patients.

In 2017, the diagnosed prevalent population of mild schizophrenia was 423,114, which accounted for 22.00% of the total diagnosed cases of schizophrenia, in the United States .

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Schizophrenia



3. Disease Background and Overview: Schizophrenia

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Early warning signs and symptoms of schizophrenia

3.3. Risk factors of schizophrenia

3.4. Subtypes of schizophrenia

3.5. Mechanism of schizophrenia

3.6. Genetics of schizophrenia

3.7. Diagnosis

3.8. Differential Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. KOL Views

4.3. Epidemiology Methodology

4.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

4.5. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM



5. United States Epidemiology

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.3. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States



6. EU5 Epidemiology



7. Japan Epidemiology



8. Appendix



