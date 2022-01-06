Schlage Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Third Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, customers chose Schlage as the most trusted lockset brand in the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Lockset Study released today.

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Lockset Study explores shopper perceptions and how shopping brand encounters impact the overall value perceptions of lockset brands. In the study, 4,896 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of lockset brands. Schlage captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (121.2) among shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

"Lockset brands have come to recognize the importance of gaining the trust of those that are shopping for new products. Shoppers have shared that many products provide the functional features required. However, when it comes to making purchase decisions, people seek brands that they trust," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "When a brand like Schlage is available to a shopper, we find that brand trust plays a significant role in purchase velocity."

Lockset brands in the study included Schlage, Master Lock, Yale, Stanley, Kwikset, and Baldwin. To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by shoppers throughout the United States and be among the most prominent brands based on sales activity.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

