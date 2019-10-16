Schleich® Accelerates US Brand Expansion with More than 20 Flagship Retail Installations, Partnership with Toys"R"Us Adventure, Holiday Pop-up Shops and New E-Commerce Platform

"As the parents of any Schleich-loving child can tell you, the real gift of our highly-realistic toy figurines and playsets is how they cause children to become lost in the expansiveness of imaginative play," said Annie Laurie Zomermaand, Schleich USA's Chief Commercial Officer. "These new experiential retail initiatives and our new e-commerce platform help mimic that sense of wonder and magic in the retail environment, and bring the Schleich brand to life for customers."

Visitors to the highly-anticipated Toys"R"Us Adventure in Chicago and Atlanta will find the Schleich brand, one of three featured partners, brought to life like never before. Kids will be able to explore the Schleich jungle, escape from a T-Rex, take an imaginative ride in the Jungle Explorer vehicle and more in an over-the-top jungle-themed experience.

At FAO Schwarz's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, guests can now explore a wide assortment of Schleich products, examine a larger-than-life Schleich tiger up close and interact with a mixed-reality digital rock wall that brings Schleich's Eldrador® Creatures franchise to life.

The FAO Schwarz retail experience is indicative of more than 20 other flagship retail installations completed by Schleich USA in 2019, including Mall of America. Additionally, this holiday season, shoppers at Opry Mills, Nashville, TN, Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City, NY, Stonebriar Centre, Frisco, TX and Concord Mills, Concord, NC will also have the opportunity to dive deep into an experiential Schleich shopping experience through four seasonal holiday pop-up shops. Each will feature a wide variety of Schleich products, as well as large scale animal figures such as T-Rexes, lions, tigers, and unicorns. In addition to purchasing products on-site, shoppers will be able to create wish lists, which will be saved to Schleich's newly launched US e-commerce site.

With thousands of individual animals including hard-to-find collector's items, Schleich's new US e-commerce platform will soon be a one-stop-shop for first-time shoppers and long-time collectors alike to access the complete inventory of available Schleich merchandise amid a robust digital brand experience. Consumers will be able to immerse themselves in Schleich's product lines, immersive play worlds and storylines and ensure unlimited access to every product currently available. The e-commerce platform will launch by early November and will be accessible at www.schleich-s.com .

Schleich has been fueling the imaginations of children, families, and collectors for decades with its expansive range of carefully designed figurines and playsets that educates and fosters creative play. The company, which promises to put "the world in your hands," features a product assortment spanning six different themes. In addition to Horse Club , these include Wild Life , Farm World , bayala® , Dinosaurs , and Eldrador® Creatures .

About Schleich USA, Inc.

Schleich USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Schleich GmbH (DE), an 84-year-old German company, one of Germany's biggest toy manufacturers and a leading international supplier of traditional figures and realistic "play worlds" that enable children to create unique toy landscapes. Today, Schleich figures are sold in more than 50 countries and have conquered children's playrooms around the world. The company's Charlotte, NC-based division serves as the U.S. headquarters for growth in the world's largest consumer market.

