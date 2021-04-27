Schleich USA Partners With National 4-H Council, Launches Create Your Story Contest As Part Of Plan To Create 2021's Most Epic Story

"At Schleich we know that kids are natural storytellers! And when their imaginations and creativity are nurtured through community, mentorship, and education, they become tomorrow's out-of-the-box thinkers and problem solvers," said Annie Laurie Zomermaand, co-managing director, Schleich USA. "In 4-H, we've found the perfect partner to help us follow up the story-inspiring magic of Schleich with this type of leadership."

This National Storytelling Day (April 27), Schleich and 4-H are calling upon kids everywhere to help create the year's most epic animal story! The story starts at www.createyourstorywith4H.com. What happens next is up to kids! They can write the next part of the story, snap a photo to share what comes next, shoot a video, draw a picture, etc. Ten stories will be selected for public voting, and the top two stories will be included in an epic, interactive "create your own adventure" video premiering this fall. With three opportunities to contribute stories between May and August, kids will have plenty of chances to share their creativity with the world!

"For over 100 years, 4-H has believed in the power of young people, their ability to lead and improve the world. Our partnership with Schleich will help unlock the imagination and epic stories ready to be shared by our young leaders," said Ivan Heredia, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council. "This national platform will spark a passion for creativity creating endless possibilities that empower young minds and inspire fun."

Schleich fans will also be able to grow their collections while supporting 4-H throughout 2021. A series of new character bundles from Schleich and 4-H will each include a story starter, carrying pouch, and a set of characters ready for adventure. A percentage from every 4-H-inspired bundle purchased on Schleich's website will be donated to 4-H to support programming benefitting 4-H youth and their local communities. And, an exclusive display at select bricks-and-mortar retailers including Orscheln Farm and Home, Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, and Coastal Farm & Home will direct $0.50 to 4-H for each character purchased.

For more information about the "Create Your Story" contest, as well as Schleich's partnership with 4-H, visit www.createyourstorywith4h.com . The progress of the contest and the latest details about the partnership can also be followed on Schleich's social media channels, including Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Stern

Brilliant PR & Marketing

[email protected]

(860-805-4988)

About Schleich

Founded more than 80 years ago by Friedrich Schleich in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Schleich is one of Germany's largest toy manufacturers and a leading international provider of figurines. The famous Schleich figurines are sold in more than 60 countries and are loved by children around the world. As a global player with Swabian roots, Schleich currently generates more than half of its sales outside its core market in Germany. The Company is majority owned by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm. Further shareholders are the management team around Managing Director Dirk Engehausen (CEO). The design of the Schleich play worlds, the manufacturing of the production tools and all quality and safety checks are carried out in Germany. Production itself takes place at the company's site in Schwäbisch Gmünd and in other production plants abroad.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org , find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/4-H and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/4H .

SOURCE Schleich USA