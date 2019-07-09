Schleich's Horse Club Gallops into Summer with New Figurines and Playsets, a Debut App, Membership Club, In-Store Activations and More!

"We're so excited about all the new Horse Club introductions and activities rolling out this fall," said Annie Laurie Zomermaand, Schleich USA's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're delighted to provide Horse Club enthusiasts across the country with even more great ways to engage with the rich and vibrant Horse Club characters, friendships and breeds for hours of fun and learning, across multiple platforms."

Among the Horse Club products launching this month are figurine sets of Hannah & Cayenne, Sofia & Blossom, Lisa & Storm, and Sarah & Mystery ($19.99 each). Also new for 2019 is the expansive Large horse stable with house and stable ($129.99), Schleich's largest playset to date. The new human figurines have articulated arms and legs for more realistic movements and enhanced creative play.

Beyond these latest "blue-ribbon" product introductions, Horse Club fans can now "ride along" like never before through an interactive Horse Club Horse Adventure app and Horse Club membership program that place the line's main characters and their horses front and center for new adventures. Join the club by downloading the app or purchasing Horse Club products online or in-store at participating retailers. Select retailers will also feature special posters and membership cards with QR codes as well as coloring pages and other hands-on activities throughout the month of July.

The Horse Club Horse Adventure app enables girls to take the world of Horse Club wherever they go. The app is free on Google Play for Android and available for a one-time membership fee of $3.99 for iOS and Amazon. The app enables girls to create their own rider and horses, choose a riding outfit, care for and train their horses for competitions. Users can take off on exciting missions, complete tasks, collect valuable horseshoes, and more, as they expand their horse-based knowledge with nearly 400 quiz questions.

In addition to the app, Schleich is offering a variety of Horse Club-themed activities online at HorseClub.com and on social media, including promotional videos and takeovers by each of the Horse Club girls, beginning with a virtual celebration of Hannah's birthday on July 23. Join the fun by following Schleich on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Schleich has been fueling the imaginations of children, families and collectors for decades with its expansive range of carefully designed, detailed figurines and playsets that both educate and foster immersive imaginative play. The company, which promises to put "the world in your hands," features a product assortment spanning six different themes. In addition to Horse Club, these include: Farm World, Wild Life, bayala®, Dinosaurs, and Eldrador®.

About Schleich USA, Inc.

Schleich USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Schleich GmbH (DE), an 84-year-old German company, one of Germany's biggest toy manufacturers and a leading international supplier of traditional figures and realistic "play worlds" that enable children to create their own unique toy landscapes. Today, Schleich figures are sold in more than 50 countries and have conquered children's playrooms around the world. The company's Charlotte, NC-based division serves as the U.S. headquarters for growth in the world's largest consumer market.

