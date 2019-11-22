Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. Secures Over $250 Million in Verdicts & Settlements in 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year, Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. has fought zealously on behalf of their clients, securing more than a quarter of a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements. While the firm's attorneys handle a wide variety of personal injury cases, their 2019 verdicts were primarily in tobacco product liability, catastrophic auto accidents, and bicycle injury cases.

Since opening their doors more than 60 years ago, Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. has earned a reputation for being unrelenting when it comes to seeking justice for their clients. Their attorneys routinely battle and win cases against the country's largest or most powerful corporations with seemingly endless resources. Schlesinger won a wrongful death case against the two biggest tobacco companies in the US, which resulted in a $157 Million verdict.

The firm's 2019 verdicts and settlements include:

$157,445,438 - Tobacco Product Liability

- Tobacco Product Liability $41,050,000 - Catastrophic Bicycle Accident

- Catastrophic Bicycle Accident $37,000,000 - Tobacco Product Liability

- Tobacco Product Liability $10,006,867 - Tobacco Product Liability

- Tobacco Product Liability $2,181,631 - Auto Accident

The legal team at Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. is passionate about what they do, which is why they've won several awards during their many years in practice, including recognition from prestigious organizations like U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and the American Association for Justice. The firm is proud to continue its tradition of obtaining important verdicts and settlements for their clients.

To learn more about the firm, or to contact one of their personal injury attorneys, visit schlesingerlawoffices.com.

SOURCE Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A.

