SCHLOTZSKY'S DELI LAUNCHES NEW STACKED SUBS -- BUILT HIGH WITH QUALITY AND LOTZ OF FLAVOR -- IN COLLABORATION WITH OWEN HAN, THE INTERNET'S "KING OF SANDWICHES"

Born in Austin, Texas in 1971, Schlotzsky's Deli has spent more than five decades delivering lotz of flavor and lotz of value – from its iconic sourdough to cult‑favorite jalapeño chips. Now, new Stacked Subs represent the brand's next evolution: a modern, flavorful answer to what sandwich lovers are craving in 2026.

"At Schlotzsky's, 'Lotz' isn't just a tagline – it's our promise. As we've heard the growing consumer frustration around shrinking portions and corner‑cutting, the launch of Stacked Subs reinforces what we've always been about - generous portions, hearty flavors and sandwiches that truly satisfy," said Donna Varner, Chief Brand Officer, Schlotzsky's Deli.

To spotlight the craftsmanship behind the new menu innovation, Schlotzsky's is collaborating with Owen Han, self-taught recipe creator and author of Stacked, whose viral content and rigorous sandwich standards have earned him millions of followers and made him one of the internet's most trusted voices in sandwich culture.

For years, Han has built a loyal following by doing one thing exceptionally well: recognizing what makes a sandwich worth craving. From ingredient balance to build integrity, his honest reviews and signature "stack tests" have become a benchmark for sandwich lovers online.

"Teaming up with Schlotzsky's is a natural fit – we both care about doing sandwiches right," said Owen Han. "Stacked Subs nail what I look for in a great sandwich - strong flavor combinations, quality ingredients and a craveable build that keeps me coming back for another bite. They don't just stack up – they stand out."

Stacked Subs will debut with three new signature combinations – the Turkey Avocado BLT, Honey Mustard Club, and Zesty Italian – all served on Schlotzsky's new Artisan White or Harvest Wheat sub rolls. Each build is stacked with fresh, high‑quality ingredients and house-made sauces crafted to deliver boldness in every bite.

About Schlotzsky's Deli®

Founded in 1971 in Austin, Texas, Schlotzsky's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise, known for its Original® oven-baked sandwich. The menu features made-to-order options with bold flavors and fresh ingredients, influenced by the food scene in Austin. As of March 29, 2026, there are over 280 restaurants in 25 states serving hot sandwiches on scratch-made sourdough buns, specialty pizzas, fresh salads and warm, oven-baked Cinnabon® cinnamon rolls at select locations. Join Schlotzsky's Rewards for exclusive offers. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you, and connect with us on Facebook Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Owen Han

Owen Han is a self-taught recipe creator, content innovator, and author of the viral cookbook Stacked. Widely known as the "King of Sandwiches," Owen has amassed millions of followers through his meticulous, sensorial approach to building the perfect sandwich. His signature closeups, ASMR-style builds, and honest taste tests have become a trusted guide for sandwich lovers everywhere.

SOURCE Schlotzsky's Deli