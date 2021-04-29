Schlotzsky's® Teams Up With Terry Bradshaw To Share Exercises To Get Customers Into Sandwich Eating Shape

The "Train for a Mouthful" routine consists of three exercises - The Breadlift, The Chew Chew, and The Stacks on Deck - all to help prepare you prepare for a mouthful of sandwich:

The Breadlift: Think bicep curl, but better. Instead of holding dumbbells, grab your Schlotzsky's sandwich, curl at the elbows, stretch your jaw wide, and take a bite.

The Chew Chew: This variation of the shoulder press will not only help your rotator cuff, but also your triceps! Hold two sandwich halves on either side of your head. Lift your hands up to the sky, lower back down, then rotate your neck to the left, and take a bite.

The Stacks on Deck: To improve your arm strength and stretch out your core, grasp an Original in each hand, push your arms out to the side, bring the sandwiches back in and take a bite.

"It's no secret that I always have a mouthful to say, so when the opportunity came up to help Schlotzsky's fans train their mouths, I couldn't say no," said Terry Bradshaw. "My family and I have been eating Schlotzsky's sandwiches for years, so any workout where I can enjoy my go-to – The Original with jalapenos – is a workout made just for me."

"It's been a stressful year, and we can all use a little bit of fun these days. That is why we're excited to team up with sports legend Terry Bradshaw to create the Train for a Mouthful regimen," said Tory Bartlett, Chief Brand Officer, Schlotzsky's. "We are providing customers with an engaging way to prepare for and enjoy Schlotzsky's new, meatier sandwiches. With even more protein piled high atop freshly baked sourdough bread, our sandwiches are a delicious mouthful that guests have been enjoying for 50 years."

For customers who want to try these new, enormous sandwiches for themselves, Schlotzsky's is offering the "Bradshaw BOGO" promotion all weekend long, from April 29 through May 22. The "Bradshaw BOGO" offers guests with the Schlotzsky's app a free medium sandwich with the purchase of a medium sandwich. Download the Schlotzsky's app to redeem this offer.

Schlotzsky's recently launched their first-ever national integrated campaign "It's a Mouthful". The campaign unveils larger, meatier sandwiches at all Schlotzsky's restaurants across the country and nods to our beloved name that alone is a mouthful. The hero of the campaign is the abundant and flavorful sandwich that started it all in 1971, The Original . The Original has 13 unique ingredients including lean smoked ham with Genoa & cotto salamis, cheddar, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, black olives, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mustard and our signature sauce – all served on our toasted house-made sourdough bun.

ABOUT SCHLOTZSKY'S

Schlotzsky's® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 300+ restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked from scratch each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many locations offer warm, oven-baked Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you. Connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

1https://connect.uclahealth.org/2020/12/11/could-the-stress-of-the-covid-pandemic-be-causing-your-jaw-pain/

2Offer not valid on large/giant sandwiches.

