Schlotzsky's® Turns Popular Sandwiches into Mouthwatering Pizzas

"Our new recipes combine tradition with innovation to create a unique take on our most beloved menu items. By transforming our most popular sandwiches into pizzas, guests can enjoy a new savory version of their favorite sandwiches," says Beto Guajardo, President of Schlotzsky's. The two new pizzas will join the existing lineup of Schlotzsky's fan favorites including the Pepperoni, Double Cheese, Fresh Veggie and BBQ Chicken & Jalapeno pizza.

The Original Pizza is a fresh take on Schlotzsky's Original sandwich, back where it all started. Served on our sesame seeded house-made sourdough crust, the pizza will be stacked with Genoa & cotto salamis, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, black olives, red onion, tomato, and our signature sauce.

If you love the Fiesta Chicken sandwich, then you'll be craving The Fiesta Chicken Pizza. Modeled after the delectable sandwich, this pizza is crafted with the fresh-baked sesame crust and topped with roasted chicken breast, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, black olives, roasted red peppers, red & green onions, tomato, fresh jalapeño, and chipotle mayonnaise.

As if this news couldn't get more sizzling, to celebrate the new menu items, Schlotzsky's created "Double Take Wednesdays" so guests can enjoy two-for-one pizzas all day, every Wednesday. Make Wednesdays at Schlotzsky's a tradition, so family and friends can eat out or take out at half the price!

About Schlotzsky's®

Schlotzsky's is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made to order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients – all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 370 restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, Artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many of our locations offer warm, handmade Cinnabon treats. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

