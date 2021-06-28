Schlumberger Refreshes Collaboration with SEG Geoscientists Without Borders® Program to Advance Humanitarian Application of Geoscience

TULSA, Okla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlumberger has renewed its support for the Society of Exploration Geophysicists' humanitarian outreach program Geoscientists Without Borders® (GWB) in a Memorandum of Understanding with the SEG Foundation. In the refreshed collaboration, Schlumberger intends to identify internal funding opportunities for select projects that benefit communities that are facing natural and human-induced environmental hardships and hazards but don't have enough resources to address them.

GWB advances the humanitarian application of geoscience to deliver vital relief to communities in need around the globe. GWB supports projects in water, sanitation, and hygiene; food security; disaster preparedness and risk reduction; and environmental and cultural conservation.

Schlumberger became the founding supporter of GWB in 2008 and has demonstrated its generosity and influential leadership in the energy industry by helping the program fund 46 GWB projects in more than 30 countries worldwide. More than 650 students, 70+ university partners, 60+ community partners, and 20+ industry partners also have been instrumental in making these GWB projects a success. Schlumberger has provided more than $2.5 million in funding for GWB since the program's inception.

"Schlumberger's continued support of this life-saving program enables geoscientists to work hand-in-hand with local talent, teaching them critical skills to build projects that will have lasting effects for generations to come," said Mike Loudin, chair of SEG Foundation Board of Directors.

Schlumberger has aligned its social initiatives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure the respect of human rights and the progression of sustainable development.

"The Geoscientists Without Borders program aligns well with Schlumberger's social initiatives," said Lees Rodionov, Director - Sustainability. "Guided by the UN SDGs, we are looking forward to see how future projects will make a difference in those regions."

Throughout 2021, Schlumberger representatives continue to work with SEG staff to identify GWB projects which best align with the company's criteria for social investment and coordinate with Schlumberger locations around the globe for funding consideration. Final consideration and selection of GWB projects is done by the SEG GWB Committee, in accordance with SEG Program policies and procedures.

"SEG recently introduced six key strategic pillars to accelerate geophysical innovation and GWB represents three of the six pillars­– preservation, collaboration, and contribution. We believe this program can assist in the pursuit of solutions to many of the world's greatest challenges," said SEG President Maurice Nessim. "With Schlumberger's continued support as well as our other partners and supporters, we look forward to making an even greater impact."

In addition to Schlumberger, other GWB supporters and partners include ConocoPhillips, AAPG Foundation, AGI­– American Geosciences Institute, EEGS– Environmental and Engineering Geophysical Society, KiwiEnergy, Ltd, Michael C. Forrest Honorary Fund, as well as hundreds of individual donors.

