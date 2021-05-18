Schmidt Family of Companies Announces President of Commercial Real Estate and Property Management

"I was very impressed with how accomplished, innovative and dynamic the Schmidt Family of Companies is today and the prospects to build on that foundation for future growth tomorrow," said Vezza. The most important factor for me was the people and how through the core value of servant leadership the company has built an organization full of focused, friendly, intelligent and passionate people."

Vezza brings to our team over 26 years of real estate experience deploying capital, asset management and in the formation, implementation and execution of both public and private company real estate strategies. He has completed almost 200 acquisitions, developments, dispositions and leases totaling $1.8B, 45.4 million square feet and 315 buildings.

Before joining Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors, Vezza was previously president of TradeLane Properties and was a long-serving senior vice president for CenterPoint Properties.

Vezza received his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

"With Vezza's leadership, there is real opportunity to combine our operational and marketing scale to grow the commercial real estate and property management business both organically and through M & A efforts," said Mike Schmidt, president of Schmidt Family of Companies. "We feel that Vezza's experience and skill set can deliver an even stronger competitive advantage to our agents and our company for greater growth in the markets we serve."

"I am pleased that Todd has joined the Coldwell Banker Commercial network, focused on growing the commercial business of one of our largest and most successful franchise companies," said Dan Spiegel, managing director of the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand for Realogy Holdings. "He brings extensive experience in commercial real estate and he will be an invaluable asset to our network in the Midwest and Florida."

Coldwell Banker Commercial, a Realogy brand, named Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors the Number One Affiliate Company in North America for 2020.

Vezza currently resides in IL and will be relocating his family to Traverse City, MI this summer.

About Schmidt Family of Companies:

Schmidt Family of Companies is a fifth generation, full-service real estate brokerage firm founded in 1927, with its headquarters in Traverse City, specializing in residential, luxury and commercial real estate, property management, mortgage and title services. We have 90 Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors offices and 2,000 agents across Michigan, northeast Ohio, both coasts of Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands with 2020 sales volume at $4.75B. Schmidt Family of Companies is one of the largest and most respected real estate companies in the country.

