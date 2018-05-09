Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and GEARWRENCH® Announce Alignment

The maker of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench and a go-to brand for automotive technicians, GEARWRENCH offers a wide assortment of over 4,100 professional automotive and industrial hand tools, each designed for unprecedented speed, strength, and access. The GEARWRENCH partnership and the innovative tools the brand is famous for will be a valued benefit to the 20 technicians at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity for the GEARWRENCH brand," said John Constantine, SVP and President, North American Hand Tools, Apex Tool Group. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, their drivers, and their top mechanics. Motorsports is a natural fit for GEARWRENCH and this new alignment with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports holds tremendous upside potential for both organizations."

Jon Flack, President of SPM noted, "Everyone at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports is hugely excited to welcome GEARWRENCH to the team as our Official Hand Tool Partner. GEARWRENCH is a brand that understands the needs of the talented men and women using their products, and its history in motorsport speaks for itself. We couldn't be happier for this opportunity to bring them onboard for years to come."

"It's great to have GEARWRENCH on board with our team because it directly affects my Lucas Oil guys and the entire SPM team," commented Robert Wickens, driver of the No. 6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda. "I'm excited that the partnership will bring top-notch products for everyone at the shop and at the track."

A special time-lapse video will be available later this week for fans who wish to see the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Garage presented by GEARWRENCH being installed. SPM will next take to the track later this week in preparation for the INDYCAR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.439-mile permanent road course.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

About Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Established in 2001 and owned by former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and Canadian businessman Ric Peterson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series. With a storied history in the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series with over 70 wins, over 70 pole positions and seven championship wins, the Indianapolis-based team has also found success in IndyCar with five wins, two Indianapolis 500 pole positions and five poles claimed overall, as well as three top-five finishes in the championship points standings. For more information, please visit spmindycar.com.

