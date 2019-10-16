Schmidt's Introduces Plant-Based Home Care Line

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmidt's is expanding into the home care category with the launch of Cleaning Vinegar Multi-Surface Spray and Concentrated Laundry Detergent. Building from Schmidt's roots in DIY culture and emphasis on the highest-quality plant-based ingredients and essential oils, the game-changing products are a first in the brand's 10-year history of making personal care products known for efficacy.

"What sets Schmidt's apart from other natural brands is our mission to enable small, yet effective changes our customers can make in their daily lives towards wellness, through plant-powered products that really work and are vegan and cruelty-free," says Ryu Yokoi, CEO of Schmidt's. "We see a world of opportunity because people are realizing home care can be self care, and are thrilled to continue our longstanding commitment to providing customers products that are good for them and their families with the introduction of Schmidt's home care."

The new home care line features Schmidt's signature essential oils that are found in the brand's personal care products. Schmidt's is known for their expertise in this arena and their commitment to using innovative, plant and mineral-derived ingredients, never artificial fragrance.

Schmidt's Cleaning Vinegar Multi-Surface Spray cleans and refreshes household surfaces with vinegar and the brand's signature essential oils for an aromatic cleaning experience. The plant-powered formula effectively removes dirt and grease without artificial colorants, dyes or fragrance. The product is also free of bleach and MIT/BIT.

Schmidt's Concentrated Laundry Detergent effectively cleans, lifts stains and protects colors. The concentrated formula allows for up to 66 loads of laundry per bottle and can be used on delicates. Concentrated Laundry Detergent is free of artificial colorants, dyes, brighteners or fragrance, in addition to propylene glycol and MIT/BIT.

Schmidt's Cleaning Vinegar Multi-Surface Spray and Concentrated Laundry Detergent are certified vegan and cruelty-free, and are now available at Whole Foods.

The products are the newest additions to the brand's portfolio of deodorant, body wash, bar soap, tooth+mouth paste and mouthwash.

