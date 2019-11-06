Schmidt's Releases Natural Deodorant Co-Created With Justin Bieber

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmidt's has released Here+Now, a baking soda-free natural deodorant co-created with international superstar Justin Bieber. The Grammy-nominated artist helped select the gender-neutral fragrance and co-design the packaging. With Justin as a partner, the brand is furthering its mission to make effective natural products accessible to everyone.

(PRNewsfoto/Schmidt's Naturals) (PRNewsfoto/Schmidt's Naturals) (PRNewsfoto/Schmidt's Naturals) (PRNewsfoto/Schmidt's Naturals) (PRNewsfoto/Schmidt's Naturals) (PRNewsfoto/Schmidt's Naturals)

Schmidt's prioritizes physical and mental wellness, and the name of the new deodorant is intended to celebrate small, yet intentional, choices that lead to happier and healthier lives. The packaging boasts the words "Be Kind. Stress Less. Hug More." as a means to inspire a conversation around wellness and optimism for the future.

"Here + Now is all about living in this moment we've been given and making the most of it," says Bieber. "I try to share that message through my music, my lifestyle and through the partners I choose to collaborate with. Schmidt's is a great brand whose products promote natural self-care, which is something I really believe in: take care of yourself, live your best life, and always be Here + Now."

"At Schmidt's, we believe in the power of self-care, and each and every one of our products is crafted based on that passion, including Here+Now," says Ryu Yokoi, CEO of Schmidt's Naturals. "We're thrilled to introduce a natural deodorant that is not only effective, but also serves as a call to mindfulness and living in the moment. As a co-creator, Justin has been integral in the development of Here+Now by bringing his own personal journey with self-care to the table."

Here+Now marks the introduction of a sensitive-skin version of Schmidt's best-selling activated charcoal deodorant, enriched with magnesium. The natural deodorant is free of baking soda and neutralizes odor, and offers an essential-oil derived spicy citrus and warm floral scent, anchored by deep and sophisticated woodsy base notes. During a pre-sale in September, the product became Schmidt's fastest selling launch of the year within the first day.

Like all Schmidt's products, Here+Now is plant-based, certified vegan and cruelty-free, and never formulated with aluminum or artificial fragrance. The product is now widely available at Schmidts.com, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Whole Foods and select retailers in Canada.

Here+Now sensitive-skin natural deodorant is the latest addition to Schmidt's portfolio of deodorant, body wash, bar soap, tooth+mouth paste, mouthwash and home care products.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCbkirajnbg

About Schmidt's Naturals:

With the mission to "change the way you think about natural," Schmidt's believes the future of self-care is in quality, plant-powered products—without compromising on ingredients or user experience. With alluring scents derived from natural botanicals and innovative formulations, Schmidt's makes personal and home care products fun, accessible, and rewarding for everyone. Follow Schmidt's Naturals (@SchmidtsNaturals) on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands grew 46% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 70% of the company's growth in 2017.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact:

Molly Rowlett

Edelman

Molly.Rowlett@Edelman.com

SOURCE Schmidt's Naturals