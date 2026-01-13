Schneider Downs Digital Launches LumenFI, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming Finance Operations

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Downs Digital (SD Digital) introduces LumenFI, an AI-driven finance companion designed to provide real-time, secure financial insights for organizations. The platform aims to make financial data clearer, more actionable and governed for finance teams.

Powered by generative AI and advanced machine learning, LumenFI delivers accurate data and continuously improves by observing and learning how finance professionals work. The platform is built to learn and adapt, offering tailored insights based on user activity.

"SD Digital is excited to introduce a solution that helps finance and accounting teams drive stronger performance," said John Huckle, Chief Digital Innovator at SD Digital. "With generative AI, LumenFI reduces the time between insight and action from weeks to seconds, safely democratizing finance data and removing the need for ad-hoc reporting."

LumenFI operates as a virtual AI finance team, featuring dedicated roles for accounts payable, accounts receivable, revenue, and orchestration. Each role is designed to strengthen key finance functions and adapt to user prompts and preferences, delivering insights that reflect organizational priorities.

By combining generative AI with machine learning, the platform grows smarter with every interaction, providing chief financial officers and financial executives with immediate answers and the confidence to make decisions in real time.

For more information, contact SD Digital at [email protected] or visit www.lumenfi.com.

ABOUT SD DIGITAL

SD Digital helps organizations translate technology to transformative change and realize the best version of themselves. With a forward-thinking cap and digital lens, we empower organizations to realize the art of the possible with the power of digital through business-focused and technology-enabled solutions, built on an unwavering commitment to practicality, speed to market and the user experience.

Learn more on our dedicated SD Digital page or contact the team directly at [email protected].

ABOUT SCHNEIDER DOWNS

Schneider Downs is a Top 60 independent Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm providing accounting, tax, audit and business advisory services to public and private companies, not-for-profit organizations and global companies. The firm also offers Internal Audit; Technology Consulting; Software Solutions, Personal Financial Services, Retirement Plan Solutions and Corporate Finance Services. Schneider Downs is the 13th largest accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region and serves individuals and companies in Pennsylvania (PA), Ohio (OH), West Virginia (WV), New York (NY), Maryland (MD), and additional states in the nation with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and McLean, VA.

Contact: Daniel Hooven, [email protected]

SOURCE Schneider Downs