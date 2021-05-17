Schneider Electric Announces Availability of IP and NEMA rated EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Centers in Europe

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced that its EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center R-Series for rugged indoor environments will be available in Europe by June 2021. The new IP and NEMA rated micro data centres offer a resilient and quick-to-deploy solution to help manage edge computing infrastructure within challenging industrial and manufacturing environments. A virtual event for industrial professionals will take place on May 18th, 2021 exploring how edge computing is helping food & beverage companies accelerate business resilience, performance, and sustainability.

As more industrial operators deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to increase productivity, safety, and automation, micro data centres have become increasingly essential to address everything from the convergence of IT and OT to the enabling of IIoT applications — making IT on the factory floor more reliable and simple to deploy. As part of the launch, six new models are available in 16U, 24U, and 42U sizes to allow for flexibility and scalability.

"As Industry 4.0 and advanced automation technologies continue to drive transformation within industrial environments, IT must be deployed closer to the point of use, enabling increased productivity and efficiency," said Rob McKernan, SVP, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, Europe. "The availability of our new IP and NEMA rated EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-series solutions will help industrial manufacturers and distributors across the region truly reap the benefits of improved performance and reliability on the factory floor."

EcoStruxure Micro Data Center solutions get industrial systems to market faster, more efficiently and at a reduced cost



EcoStruxure Micro Data Center solutions are configurable, pre-packaged, enclosed rack systems that include power, cooling, security, and management. They can save up to 40 percent in field engineering costs, get systems to market 20 percent faster, and reduce maintenance costs by seven percent. Micro data centres take advantage of existing infrastructure and can potentially reduce capital expenses by 48 percent over a traditional build. The new R-series reinforces these benefits and helps customers alleviate difficulties because they are:

Built to withstand harsh indoor environments and applications with minimum ingress protection ratings of IP54 and NEMA 12. Industrial edge environments can be challenging with high levels of dust, moisture, and wide temperature variations.

Industrial edge environments can be challenging with high levels of dust, moisture, and wide temperature variations. Managed remotely with Schneider Electric's portfolio of software and digital services when there's limited-to-no on-site IT staff. EcoStruxure IT, an open, vendor-agnostic platform, provides the power and flexibility for users to manage critical infrastructure on their own, with a partner, or to allow Schneider Electric's service engineers to manage the assets for them.

with Schneider Electric's portfolio of software and digital services when there's limited-to-no on-site IT staff. EcoStruxure IT, an open, vendor-agnostic platform, provides the power and flexibility for users to manage critical infrastructure on their own, with a partner, or to allow Schneider Electric's service engineers to manage the assets for them. Equipped with security features, such as access control, intrusion detection and security camera that allow it to go in unsecured locations.

that allow it to go in unsecured locations. Able to standardise your design across multiple environments with a single, all-in-one-solution, which is easier to deploy and maintain than disparate systems.

Learn more about the new EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-series

The new R-Series is available through mySchneider IT Solutions Partners and Schneider Electric sales representatives. Visit this page for more information about Schneider Electric's new IP and NEMA rated EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-series for rugged indoor environments.

What is Industrial Edge Computing?

For industrial operators to capture the benefits of increased automation, they cannot rely on cloud-technology alone to bring the resiliency and speed demanded by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other Industry 4.0 technologies. Local edge data centres are IT infrastructure enclosures/spaces/facilities distributed geographically to enable endpoints on the network. When in industrial environments, such as a manufacturing plant or distribution centre, this application is referred to as "industrial edge computing." Analysts have identified the edge as becoming increasingly important.

Register for May 18 Food & Beverage industrial edge computing event

Industrial digitization brings new levels of visibility and traceability across the supply chain, as well as offering improved production, efficient operations, and enabling data-based decision-making. To learn how industrial edge computing is helping Food & Beverage companies accelerate business resilience, performance, and efficiency, join experts from Schneider Electric, ProLeit, and Stratus Technologies for a virtual event on May 18th, 2021, at 4pm CEST.

Visit the Schneider Electric website to register.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric



Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Related resources:

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #EcoStruxure #IndustrialEdge #EdgeComputing #IIoT #Industry40

SOURCE Schneider Electric UK