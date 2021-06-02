Schneider Electric Announces Industry-First, All-In-One Liquid Cooled, EcoStruxure™ Modular Data Center

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of a liquid-cooled, EcoStruxure Modular Data Center, All-In-One Module. Integrated by Avnet and containing chassis-level precision immersion cooling from Iceotope, the new prefabricated module will allow the most CPU and GPU-intensive high performance computing (HPC) edge applications to be deployed with greater reliability in harsh and remote environments. From industrial manufacturing and automotive sites, to telco, military, mining, oil and gas, this market-first enables real-time data to be processed faster with greater innovation, efficiency and lower latency.

Housed in a 20' ISO standard container, the new All-In-One solution accommodates a standard 60kW IT load, with IT capacity of up to 336kW available as a custom-made solution. The system also includes an 80kW Galaxy VS 3-phase UPS, complete battery back-up, fire protection, fully integrated heat rejection and redundant cooling. Remote monitoring and management of both the physical environment and IT equipment is enabled with the award-winning EcoStruxure IT software.

As part of the EcoStruxure Modular Data Centers range, the Liquid-Cooled All-In-One prefabricated module delivers a fast, flexible and predictable solution, offering the same quality and functionality as a traditional, stick-built facility. It enables new data centre capacity to be designed, built and installed in a fraction of the time taken to acquire and develop traditional data centre environments. All equipment is factory-installed and tested to provide resilient and predictable performance with decreased risk from day one.

Increased security, resiliency and efficiency with chassis-level precision immersion cooling:

Designed for sustainable operations, the new All-In-One module combines high efficiency with an ultra-low PUE <1.15, with some sites today showing that PUE of 1.03 can also be achieved. The use of liquid cooling reduces the requirement for air handling equipment, simplifying the cooling infrastructure and eliminating the need for fans. This offers the dual effect of lowering infrastructure energy use, making more power available to the IT load and improving the reliability of the environment. It also reduces maintenance and service complexity through the exclusion of electro-mechanical devices, which require regular upgrades and replacement.

Using Iceotope's Ku:l 2 liquid-cooled chassis enclosures integrated with Schneider Electric's NetShelter Liquid-Cooled rack system, mission-critical IT equipment is completely isolated from the environment and precision immersion-cooled in a sealed enclosure which is impervious to dust, gases and humidity. Secure and tamper-proof, computing, storage and networking equipment is provided with an extra level of physical and I/O-connective security.

"Today, demand for the most powerful CPUs and GPUs has risen in practically every IT application, while at the same time, competition for space has quickly become acute," said Robert Bunger, Program Director, CTO Office, Schneider Electric. "The new All-In-One Liquid-Cooled Prefabricated Data Center Module meets the need to deploy compute-intensive processing power in a compact, secure and dedicated edge environment, which can be deployed almost anywhere in as little as six weeks."

Increased reliability and visibility in the most remote locations:

Proactive monitoring and management with EcoStruxure IT Expert, Schneider Electric's open, interoperable and vendor-agnostic DCIM software for Edge, Distributed IT and Data Centres. For more information, visit www.schneider-electric.com/ecostruxure-it and try EcoStruxure IT Expert free for 30 days.

Increased reliability through EcoStruxure Asset Advisor, a cloud-enabled remote monitoring service, can monitor, troubleshoot and track site problems in a timely and efficient manner.

a cloud-enabled remote monitoring service, can monitor, troubleshoot and track site problems in a timely and efficient manner. Advanced Out of Band Management (OOBM) provided via Avnet MaaXBoard single board computer with Redfish compliant API for management of the IT equipment even when the servers are powered down or have become unresponsive.

Schneider Electric has previously announced a partnership with Iceotope and Avnet, enabling enterprise grade servers from a range of OEM's to be integrated with chassis-level precision immersion cooling infrastructure prior to deployment - increasing the speed and convenience of deployments, and reducing service risks associated with field installation of server equipment.

To learn more about the new Schneider Electric All-In-One Prefabricated Liquid Cooled Data Center, please visit the web page.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge computing control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

www.se.com

