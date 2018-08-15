Schneider Electric Announces Innovation Summit North America 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its Innovation Summit North America taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, from November 13-14, 2018. As part of Schneider Electric's global innovation event series, Innovation Summit North America is designed to explore the value of digital transformation on critical applications and infrastructure across more than 45 expert learning sessions, strategy talks and panel discussions. Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric's chairman and CEO, will keynote. The event will bring together more than 1,200 industry experts, thought leaders and Schneider Electric executives over two days to discuss how the convergence of automation and energy, IoT and artificial intelligence will create new opportunities for the industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and hear from Schneider Electric partners and users to discover real-world applications and experiences that impact businesses' digital economy.

Within a 19,000 square-foot Innovation Hub, Schneider Electric will provide demonstrations of its newest EcoStruxure products and solutions, Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the breadth of EcoStruxture's capabilities to deliver Innovation at Every Level across IoT, mobility, sensing cloud and analytics. The Innovation Hub will also host strategy sessions that delve into trending topics such as IoT, digitization and edge computing. Event sessions will showcase bold ideas, from experts inside and outside of the company that are driving digitization forward in four domains including industry, data centers, buildings, infrastructure and across key verticals including healthcare, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage and retail.

"Our world is changing at an unprecedented pace, driven by a new scale and speed of urbanization, digitization and industrialization. Companies in all industries must respond quickly to new innovations to stay competitive," said Annette Clayton, president and CEO, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "Innovation Summit North America will bring together the leading authorities across energy management and automation from all industries for a discussion of how to unlock new opportunities for the digital economy and make measurable improvements in energy efficiency, productivity, reliability, and sustainability."

For more information about Innovation Summit North America, please visit: https://www.schneider-electric.us/en/about-us/events/innovation-summit-north-america/.

