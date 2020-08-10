Schneider Electric Announces New High-Density Multi-Circuit Power Meter, PowerLogic™ HDPM6000

Designed for new construction or retrofit installations, these panelboard or busway multi-circuit meters meet a wide array of customer power applications. Ideal for data centers, hospitals, or industrial facilities with critical power needs, PowerLogic HDPM6000 meters are highly versatile and equipped with enhanced features that facilitate simple installation. They also provide building operators and facility managers with valuable power quality data at the branch circuit level that can be easily integrated with EcoStruxure edge control software or other third-party management systems.

"The new HDPM6000 solves the challenges that organizations are currently facing in enabling more robust metering and power management in critical power environments," said Philip Cannon, Offer Manager for Schneider Electric. "With this new range of high-density metering, whether in busway or panelboard applications, installation and integration time are reduced, giving facility managers the important data and power quality analytics that they need to improve operational efficiency and uptime."

The key advantages of the PowerLogic HDPM 6000 are:

Modular and scalable to meet the needs of expanding electrical networks, including simplified installation to reduce wiring errors

Asset management to monitor up to 192 circuits, and identify increased risks in branch circuits to detect potential issues (THDv, THDi, and waveform capture per circuit)

Robust Communications: Support for MODBUS SNMP, and BACnet IP protocols

Data logging with onboard memory, to meet the needs of robust code compliance applications

Panelboard and busway monitoring solution with configuration and monitoring via embedded web page or optional HMI touch screen and easy integration with EcoStruxure Power applications via Power monitoring Expert or Power Scada Operations

Cybersecurity that helps minimize vulnerabilities to your critical power assets and systems and reinforce your security strategies

With monitoring of up to 192 circuits to identify increased harmonics and help prevent potential failures, the HDPM6000 is the optimum solution for high density metering applications. Its user-friendly web interface allows easy commissioning and configuration on branch circuits, and it easily adapts to changes in distributed architectures and scales to future requirements.

Designed to offer maximum flexibility for retrofit applications, the HDPM6000 range of split core current transformers also offers the best of both worlds, with high accuracy and linearity. Adding to its versatility, the meter's form factor enables installation in existing panels with limited space.

To learn more and join the PowerLogic HDPM6000 range of meters by Schneider Electric, visit se.com/us/powermonitoring or contact your local Schneider Electric representative.

